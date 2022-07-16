Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Live Streaming Of England Vs India, 3rd ODI: Watch ENG Vs IND Cricket Match Live At Old Trafford

Check match and telecast details of the third ODI between England and India - Preview, live streaming, head-to-head record, etc.

Get the live streaming details of ENG vs IND 3rd ODI cricket match. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 6:32 pm

Virat Kohli will once again be the cynosure at Old Trafford on a Sunday morning when India and England face off in the series-deciding third and final ODI. After being drubbed by 10 wickets in the first game, England levelled the series with a dominating show in the second. (More Cricket News)

The England vs India third ODI will be telecast live in India. The ENG vs IND 3rd ODI scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. The team under Rohit Sharma put up an ultra-aggressive batting show during their 2-1 T20 series win but the way it chased a below-par target of 247 in the second ODI has left a lot to be desired.

To add to that, Virat Kohli's endless saga of failures has only compounded the problems. The approach of going for leather from the word ‘go’ worked wonderfully in T20s and there is no reason that it can't work in the 50-over format which many teams see as an extension of two T20 innings.

While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat in the first ODI, their failure in the second along with the rest of the line-up has only put questions up for asking.  But India won't mind as long as these formidable men are being kept under tight leash but the visitors would have to alter their playbook.

And it will be a challenge in a morning ODI at the Old Trafford where the ball moves appreciably, and India have their 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat in mind at this venue.

Coming to Kohli, possibly he would be looking forward for this more than a month-long break after this game as he is expected to get back to the nets and to the drawing board to seek a solution to his problem of front-foot press and jabbing and poking at deliveries moving away from length.

The weakness is well documented but now the solution is needed as far as white-ball game is concerned. On the other hand, England who were destroyed by Jasprit Bumrah’s 6/19 in the first ODI, Reece Topley 6/24 in the second won England big against the visitors.

Also, the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Dawid Willey getting runs under their belts will give a sigh of relief for England captain Jos Buttler.

ENG Vs IND Head-To-Head

The two teams have so far met 105 times in ODIs, with India leading the head-to-head record 56-44. There were two tied matches and three no results. 

England vs India, 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: India's tour of England 2022, 3rd ODI match;

Date: July 17 (Sunday), 2022;

Time: 3:30 PM IST/11:00 AM local;

Venue: Old Trafford,

How To Watch England vs India, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live?

The 3rd ODI cricket match between England and India will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI will be available on SonyLIV.

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

