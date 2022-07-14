Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
ENG Vs IND, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: India Bowl First, Virat Kohli Back

India will look to seal the three-match ODI series on Thursday. Follow updates and cricket scores of ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI.

India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against England. Follow ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI match here.
India will look to seal the three-match ODI series against England. Follow ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI match here. Photo: AP

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 5:24 pm

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the 2nd ODI at Lord's, London on Thursday. Virat Kohli is back for India, in place of Shreyas Iyer. England are unchanged.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

The first ODI at The Oval, London lasted a grand total of 44 overs with the English innings folding up in 25.2. India then chased down the target of 111 runs in 18.4 overs without losing a wicket.

At this venue, almost 20 years ago to the day, India won that sensational Natwest Series final. And for England, this is the third anniversary of their ODI World Cup triumph.

This is the 105th ODI meeting between the two teams. India lead the head-to-head record 56-43. There were two tied matches, and three no results.

In England, India have won only 17 in 43 outings. England have won 22, while one match was tied. Three matches ended as no results.

A win will give India their 10th ODI series win against England in 21. England have won eight.

