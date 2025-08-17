Manchester United Vs Arsenal Highlights, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS; Gunners Start Campaign With Scrappy Win

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Highlights, English Premier League: This was Red Devils' third loss in their last 18 top-flight home games against the Gunners. Catch the key updates from the EPL 2025-26, matchday 1 fixture, as it happened at Old Trafford

Outlook Sports Desk
Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League
Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Riccardo Calafiori scores Gunners' first goal at Old Trafford. Photo: AP
A 13th-minute goal from Riccardo Calafiori took Arsenal to a scrappy 1-0 victory over Manchester United in their English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 1 clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 17). Calafiori headed the ball in from close range after United back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayındır could not safely parry a corner whipped in by Declan Rice. While the Red Devils played with a good intensity at home, Gunners' strong defense stood firm. Catch the highlights from the MUN vs ARS football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday for the mouthwatering Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Arsenal. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from what should be a cracking contest at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9pm IST. The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. The game will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN Starting XI

This is how the Bruno Fernandes-led Manchester United line up for their opening fixture of Premier League 2025-25:

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: ARS Starting XI

Viktor Gyokeres expectedly makes his league debut for Arsenal as he starts for the tantalizing clash against the Red Devils. Check out the Gunners' line-up:

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Earlier Today...

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge by Crystal Palace, while Nottingham roared to a 3-1 win over Brentford in their campaign opener. Chris Wood netted a brace and Dan Ndoye scored on debut for the victors.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!

We are off at Old Trafford. The Red Devils kicking from left to right and Gunners from right to left in the first half. It's a lively start for United as they press forward via Bryan Mbeumo, who falls short in trying to lay out an assist for Matheus Cunha.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-0 ARS

Manchester United have controlled possession and looked assured in the first 11 minutes. A quality side like Arsenal can always change that with a tiny opening but the signs so far are good for the Red Devils.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

And just like that, Arsenal score against the run of play. United's Turkish goalie Altay Bayindir does an underwhelming job in parrying a corner and Riccardo Calafiori takes full toll, heading it in to put the Gunners ahead in the 14th minute. A VAR check follows but replays confirm there is no foul and the goal stands.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

Patrick Dorgu hits the post! The Danish left-winger runs down the flank and thinks for a moment before letting rip from his left foot in the 30th minute. The shot is good and evidently beats David Raya, but strikes the far post, much to United's dismay.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

United present a series of challenges to Arsenal, with Matheus Cunha coming really close to scoring in the 38th minute. It takes a really good fingertips save from David Raya to retain the Gunners' slender lead.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

Just one minute of added time in the first half and it ends with Arsenal leading Manchester United 1-0. It was a really open 45 minutes of football and the Red Devils would not be disheartened by how they fought after conceding the early goal. The tide could turn in the second half.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

The players return from the mid-game interval and the second half begins. Manchester United now kicking from right to left and Arsenal from left to right. The Red Devils are by no means out of the contest and would be hoping to find an early equaliser.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

David Raya does well to punch out Bruno Fernandes's free-kick in the 57th minute. Moments later, Declan Rice takes crack at the United goal from distance but ends up lofting it way over the bar.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

Manchester United create a big chance to equalise but Bryan Mbeumo's header is saved brilliantly by Arsenal custodian Raya in the 73rd minute. Meanwhile, the Gunners replace Ben White and goalscorer Riccardo Calafiori for fellow full-backs Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: MUN 0-1 ARS

Patrick Dorgu brings down Jurrien Timber and is immediately shown a yellow card in the 84th minute. This is United's first booking of their 2025-26 campaign and one they wouldn't mind if they can somehow find a winner in the remaining five minutes or so.

Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update

Arsenal survive six minutes of added time to emerge 1-0 victors at Old Trafford. A crucial three points there for last season's runners-up, who were continuously challenged by Manchester United but managed to come out unscathed in their campaign opener.

