Manchester United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch MUN V ARS Match

Both teams have signed new forwards
Amorim has invested heavily in his side this summer
Arsenal have signed Amorim's former striker, Viktor Gyokeres
English Premier League 2025-26 weekend concludes with the biggest game on Sunday, August 17 as Manchester United take on Arsenal at the Old Trafford Stadium. Ruben Amorim's side that finished 15th last season, will be hoping their new signings can push them for towards a winning start against Mikel Arteta's Gunners.
Speaking of Arsenal, Arteta said that he and his players had no doubts about Martin Odegaard’s qualities as Arsenal captain.
The Norway international has been captain for three years — all second-place finishes in the Premier League — and that won’t change as the Gunners prepare for their season opener at Manchester United on Sunday.
Club great Tony Adams had called for Arteta to give the armband to Declan Rice in a bid to elevate the team to its first top-flight title since 2004.
Arteta, himself a former Arsenal captain, said that’s not happening.
“It’s not just my opinion,” he said Friday, “it’s all the staff and especially the players. I asked them to vote (on) the captain and I got the results yesterday and by a mile — by 100 miles — everybody chooses the same person, which is Martin Odegaard, which is the most clear sign that you can have.
“It’s how they feel about who has to be their captain, to defend, improve and win the matches that we want to win,” Arteta added. “There’s no question about that.”
Manchester United vs Arsenal - H2H
Total matches: 243
Manchester United won: 99
Arsenal won: 89
Draws: 55
Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26 - Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match start?
The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 9 PM IST on Sunday, August 17 at the Old Trafford Stadium.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match in India?
The Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
(With AP inputs)