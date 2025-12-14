English Premier League: Arsenal Escape Emirates With Freak 2-1 Win Against Wolves
Arsenal secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Wolves at the Emirates, extending their Premier League lead off Manchester City. The Gunners struggled to break down a resilient Wolves defence until the 70th minute when Bukayo Saka's corner deflected off goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and in for a hugely fortunate opener. The game exploded in stoppage time as substitute Tolu Arokodare stunned the crowd with an 89th-minute equalizer. However, Arsenal snatched the win in the 94th minute when another Saka delivery was unintentionally headed home by Yerson Mosquera, handing the league leaders a crucial three points. Watch the best pictures from the match.
