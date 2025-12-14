English Premier League: Arsenal Escape Emirates With Freak 2-1 Win Against Wolves

Arsenal secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Wolves at the Emirates, extending their Premier League lead off Manchester City. The Gunners struggled to break down a resilient Wolves defence until the 70th minute when Bukayo Saka's corner deflected off goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and in for a hugely fortunate opener. The game exploded in stoppage time as substitute Tolu Arokodare stunned the crowd with an 89th-minute equalizer. However, Arsenal snatched the win in the 94th minute when another Saka delivery was unintentionally headed home by Yerson Mosquera, handing the league leaders a crucial three points. Watch the best pictures from the match.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Emmanuel Agbadou pray at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
1/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
2/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
3/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
4/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Fer Lopez
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fer Lopez, left, and Mateus Mane celebrate after their team scored their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
5/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
6/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, second right, celebrates with teammates after his team scored the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
7/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Emmanuel Agbadou
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Emmanuel Agbadou, center, deflects the ball away from Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
8/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Joao Gomes
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, center, is challenged by Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, left, and Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
9/9
Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League match-Viktor Gyoekeres
Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres, left, is challenged by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Emmanuel Agbadou during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolves in London. | Photo: AP/Richard Pelham
Tags

