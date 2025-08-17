Neeraj Chopra Seals Qualification For Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich

With 15 points from two Diamond League meets, Neeraj Chopra has assured himself of a spot in the winner-takes-all finale in Zurich. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem has not competed in any DL events in 2025

Neeraj Chopra Seals Qualification For Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich
Neeraj Chopra is the reigning world javelin throw champion. Photo: File/AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neeraj Chopra has 15 points from two Diamond League meets

  • Won Paris DL title and finished second in Doha

  • Will defend World Athletics Championships title in Tokyo in September

Indian javelin throw spearhead Neeraj Chopra has sealed his qualification for the Diamond League 2025 final in Zurich (Switzerland), which is slated to be held on August 27 and 28. Reigning world champion Chopra did not compete in the Silesia Diamond League meet on August 16, and his participation in the Brussels leg on August 22 is also unknown. But it does not matter as the ace Indian athlete has already confirmed his spot in the DL Final, according to the latest standings released after the Silesia leg.

With 15 points from two DL meets, comprising one title and one second-place finish, the two-time Olympic medallist has booked his place for the winner-takes-all finale. Chopra is pegged at the third spot behind Keshorn Walcott (17) and Julian Weber (15) in the standing.

The top six after the Brussels leg will make it to the DL Finals in Zurich.

Chopra's last competition was at the eponymous NC Classic on July 5 in Bengaluru, where he threw 86.18m to win the title at the event he himself hosted. The 27-year-old from Khandra, Haryana went past the coveted 90m mark in the Doha DL in May with a throw of 90.23m but finished second behind Weber. He then won the Paris DL title with a throw of 88.16m in June.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who had claimed gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has not participated in any Diamond League meets this year.

Chopra will defend his title at the World Athletics Championships, to be held in Tokyo from September 13-21.

(With PTI inputs)

