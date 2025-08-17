Neeraj Chopra Seals Qualification For Diamond League 2025 Final In Zurich

Indian javelin throw spearhead Neeraj Chopra has sealed his qualification for the Diamond League 2025 final in Zurich (Switzerland), which is slated to be held on August 27 and 28. Reigning world champion Chopra did not compete in the Silesia Diamond League meet on August 16, and his participation in the Brussels leg on August 22 is also unknown. But it does not matter as the ace Indian athlete has already confirmed his spot in the DL Final, according to the latest standings released after the Silesia leg.