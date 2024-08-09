Other Sports

Arshad Nadeem Breaks Olympic Record, Leaves Neeraj Chopra Behind With Monster Throw - Watch

Arshad Nadeem's incredible 92.97m throw put him in a great position to end Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought. Exactly 32 years ago to the day, Pakistan had bagged their last Summer Games medal in hockey

arshad-nadeem-pakistan-javelin-throw-paris-olympics-ap-photo
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action at the men's javelin throw final of Paris Olympics on Thursday (August 8). Photo: AP
info_icon

Few saw it coming. But those who follow javelin throw keenly know that when it comes to Arshad Nadeem, it's better to expect the unexpected. The 27-year-old from Pakistan produced a humongous 92.97m effort to smash the Olympic record and register the sixth-longest throw of all time at the Paris Games on Thursday (August 8). (Live Blog | Streaming | Medal Table)

Nadeem's monster throw put him in a great position to end Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought. Exactly 32 years ago to the day, Pakistan had bagged their last Olympic medal when their hockey team clinched a bronze with a 4-3 victory over the Netherlands in Barcelona in 1992. They are now well placed to win gold via an inspired Nadeem.

The incredible throw from Nadeem has put India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra in danger of missing out on a second consecutive gold medal. After the first three throws, Chopra was placed second with a season-best effort of 89.45m. Neeraj's personal best is 89.94m, and it will take an unforeseen throw from him to eclipse his good friend Nadeem.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Departs, Temba Bavuma Steady Before Rain Returns
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Newcastle United Sign Striker William Osula From Sheffield United
  2. Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle But Howe Uncertain On Kieran Trippier's Future
  3. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  4. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  5. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
  2. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  3. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  4. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  3. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  5. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
US News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  4. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  5. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
World News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Nigeria: 20 Killed In Boat Engine Explosion; Regulatory Concerns Raised
  4. Samsung Smartphones For North Korean Olympians Violate Sanctions: South Korea
  5. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: PAK's Arshad Nadeem Pips IND's Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold