Few saw it coming. But those who follow javelin throw keenly know that when it comes to Arshad Nadeem, it's better to expect the unexpected. The 27-year-old from Pakistan produced a humongous 92.97m effort to smash the Olympic record and register the sixth-longest throw of all time at the Paris Games on Thursday (August 8). (Live Blog | Streaming | Medal Table)
Nadeem's monster throw put him in a great position to end Pakistan's long-standing Olympic medal drought. Exactly 32 years ago to the day, Pakistan had bagged their last Olympic medal when their hockey team clinched a bronze with a 4-3 victory over the Netherlands in Barcelona in 1992. They are now well placed to win gold via an inspired Nadeem.
The incredible throw from Nadeem has put India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra in danger of missing out on a second consecutive gold medal. After the first three throws, Chopra was placed second with a season-best effort of 89.45m. Neeraj's personal best is 89.94m, and it will take an unforeseen throw from him to eclipse his good friend Nadeem.