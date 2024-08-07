Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Medal Match

With hopes of more than a billion people, Neeraj Chopra will take up the javelin at the Stade de France on Thursday to defend his Olympic gold. Here is when the event begins and how you can watch it

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
After suffering from heartbreaks after heartbreaks, Indian sports fans will now pin their hopes on Neeraj Chopra to defend his men's javelin throw gold when he takes the field on Thursday at the Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Apart from a string of fourth-place finishes, the most shocking of results for India was Vinesh Phogat's disqualification ahead of her gold medal bout as she was found to be 100gm overweight and stripped of the medal.

India's hopes at the Paris Olympics now rest firmly on the shoulders of Neeraj. The defending Olympic and world champion Neeraj had a fantastic start to the Paris Olympics as he finished at the top in the qualifying. His first and only throw of the qualifying round was measured at a season's best 89.34m.

Neeraj Chopra - AP/Matthias Schrader
Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia. Grenada's Anderson Peters, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, Julius Yego of Kenya, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, Finland's Oliver Helander and Germany's Max Dehning are some of Neeraj's biggest competitors.

With hopes of more than a billion people, Neeraj Chopra will take up the javelin at the Stade de France on Thursday to defend his Olympic gold.

Neeraj Chopra final live streaming

When does Neeraj Chopra's event of men's javelin throw final begins at Paris Olympics 2024?

The men's javelin throw final begins from 11:55 PM IST on Thursday, August 8. The event will take place at the Stade de France.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at Paris Olympics 2024?

On TV, Neeraj Chopra could be seen competing in the men's javelin throw final on the Sports18 network.

On the internet, JioCinema app and website will live stream the men's javelin throw final.

