Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Feels Final Will Be Different After Finishing At Top In Qualifier

Chopra covered 89.34m which was the second best performance of his career behind the 89.94m achieved in 2022

Neeraj Chopra
Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra declared that he is ready for the high-quality javelin throw Olympic finals after making quite a statement by qualifying top of the charts with a season's best performance in his very first attempt on Tuesday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Chopra covered 89.34m which was the second best performance of his career behind the 89.94m achieved in 2022.

"I try to be good in the first attempt but it doesn't always happen," Chopra said, making it clear that he was in as much hurry to wind up the media interaction as well.

"The faster we do it (interaction), the better for my rest," he said.

Chopra, also the reigning world champion, topped the qualification round -- combined of Group A and B -- with his monster throw. Two-time world champion Anderson Peters (88.63m) of Grenada was second in Group B as well as overall standings.

Julian Weber of Germany, who won Group A with 87.76m, was third overall, while reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m in Group B.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, who was the only man to have beaten Chopra this year in Doha Diamond League, was seventh overall with a first round throw of 85.63m.

"It has happened in the past when the first throw did not come good. (But) I try to do better in the first attempt," Chopra said.

Tuesday's performance also put to rest concerns around his adductor niggle. Chopra said he is in good shape heading into the finals on Thursday.

"I am better now. I will focus on the final. I am trying to keep it in mind and warm up properly. I am feeling better now. I will try to do my best in the final. "

But Chopra acknowledged that the medal round will be an altogether different challenge.

"In the final, everyone has a different mindset. We should focus on the fact that we have started well and the better we are prepared for the finals, the better," he said.

"I am very confident and motivated to perform well. I am trying to save my best for the final. That's the real thing. I am feeling very good, we will try to come with better preparation."

Asked how he felt before and after the qualification round, he said, "Before the throw I thought it will be very good if we do it in the first attempt, we can go and do some stretching, relax and then we can prepare for the final. After the throw, I felt very good. We are ready for the final."

Chopra said though he was not throwing quite well in practice.

"We were doing technical throws slowly," he explained.

The qualification was scheduled early in the day but the final will be held in the evening under cooler conditions. Chopra said the preparations will be according to the conditions.

"It's going to be a little bit cold and definitely the mindset for the final will be different. And it will be a good and stiff competition. "

Asked who he thinks is best-placed to win the contest, he quipped," Whoever qualifies automatically is well prepared."

