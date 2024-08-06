Paris Olympics: Top 10 Personal Best Javelin Throws Of India’s Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

After Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal at Tokyo 2020, every time he starts his run-up with a javelin in his hand, all Indian eyes, plenty beyond, and around the globe have just glued to their television sets watching an artist go about his business. (Full Olympic Coverage|More Sports News)
The Indian javelin ace, in his short yet spectacular career has had some incredible highs, setting records and making the podium consistently.
The 26-year-old reigning Olympic champion will begin his title defence at the French capital on Tuesday, August 8 in the men’s javelin throw qualification round.
In the last three years or so, Neeraj has changed India’s sporting scene and the narratives of Indian athletics.
With a best throw of 87.58m in the finals, Neeraj became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold.
However, the staggering part, his 87.58 Olympic gold-winning throw, despite creating history for India is not Neeraj Chopra’s best. Here we look at his top 10 personal best throws.
|Rank
|Throw
|Competition
|1
|89.94m
|Stockholm Diamond League 2022
|2
|89.30m
|Paavo Nurmi Games 2022
|3
|89.08m
|Lausanne Diamond League 2022
|4
|88.88m
|Asian Games 2023
|5
|88.77m
|World Athletics Championship 2022 (Budapest)
|6
|88.67m
|Doha Diamond League 2023
|7
|88.44m
|Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
|8
|88.39m
|World Athletics Championship 2022 (Oregon)
|9
|88.36m
|Doha Diamond League 2024
|10
|88.17m
|World Athletics Championship 2023 (Budapest)
With Neeraj’s gold medal-winning throw 2.36m short of his best, and him being in constant conversation for breaking the 90m mark, India will be hoping it all aligns for its golden boy in Paris.