Neeraj Chopra Live Score, Javelin Throw Final: India's Golden Spearhead Eyeing Historic Double In Paris
Three years ago, Neeraj Chopra had struck a historic javelin throw gold in Tokyo to raise the global profile of Indian athletics. The 26-year-old world champion is now eyeing a hitherto unseen title defence. Join us, as we take you through the live updates of the golden spearhead's quest for glory
India's Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.34m at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
Welcome to our live coverage of the event we have all been waiting for - the men's javelin throw final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 8). Three years ago, almost to the day, Neeraj Chopra had struck a historic gold in Tokyo and single-handedly raised the global profile of Indian athletics. The 26-year-old world champion is now eyeing a hitherto unseen title defence, and has the likes of Jakub Vadlejch, Anderson Peters and good friend Arshad Nadeem to contend with. Join us, as we take you through the live updates of the golden spearhead's quest for glory.
Here we are, as the reigning world and Olympic champion renews his tryst with destiny. The Neeraj Chopra-studded men's javelin throw final is slated to begin at 11:55pm IST, and we will bring you all the context, stats and information necessary to enjoy the forthcoming spectacle.