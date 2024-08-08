India's Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final with a season-best throw of 89.34m at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the event we have all been waiting for - the men's javelin throw final at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Thursday (August 8). Three years ago, almost to the day, Neeraj Chopra had struck a historic gold in Tokyo and single-handedly raised the global profile of Indian athletics. The 26-year-old world champion is now eyeing a hitherto unseen title defence, and has the likes of Jakub Vadlejch, Anderson Peters and good friend Arshad Nadeem to contend with. Join us, as we take you through the live updates of the golden spearhead's quest for glory.

LIVE UPDATES