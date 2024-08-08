When Neeraj Chopra Won India's First Ever Gold Medal In Athletics At Tokyo Olympics - Watch

Not until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics did India claim its first athletics gold medal. While stars like PT Usha and Milkha Singh are remembered for their near-misses, it was Neeraj Chopra who broke the mold. The javelin thrower of India secured gold in Japan, overcoming the long-standing curse of fourth place, and a lot more. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Have a look at how on August 7, 2021, Neeraj Chopra claimed the gold in Tokyo Games - dynamic throws, skillful technique, and the impressive 87.58m mark that made history.
Today, on August 8, Thursday at the Paris Olympics, the 26-year-old will be in the battle to defend his title at Stade de France. A victory could lift India from the shadows of its 2024 campaign, where the nation has yet to secure a gold or silver, with only three bronze medals receive all in shooting. And somehow, the favourite Neeraj Chopra has assured its 1.41 billion people-country that gold is on the horizon.
He qualified for the final of the Men’s Javelin Throw at Paris 2024 with a throw of 89.34 meters, well above the 84-meter qualification mark. Chopra finished first, 0.71 meters ahead of Grenadian rival Anderson Peters and 2.75 meters ahead of Pakistani competitor Arshad Nadeem.
Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics Final
The final and the gold medal round of the Javelin throw where the reigning champions Neeraj Chopra will be in action is set to unfold today, August 8, Thursday at 11:45 PM IST.
Live Streaming: The event will be available to watch on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics can be done on JioCinema app and website.