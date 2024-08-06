Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's Season-Best 89.34m Throw Sends Him To Javelin Final — Gold For India On Horizon?

The defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India has qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 with a gigantic throw which is also his season-best 89.34m on Tuesday -- achieved on his very first attempt. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Neeraj Chopra, placed in Group B of the qualification surpassed the qualification mark of 84m by 5.34m. This magical performance has not only secured his place in the finals but also brought India’s first gold medal at Paris 2024 tantalizingly close.
It was the second best throw of his javelin career, which also erases the concerns about his fitness after he disclosed struggling with an adductor injury leading up to the Games. His personal best, achieved in 2022, remains 89.94m.
At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra secured gold with an 87.58-meter throw, making history as the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in a track and field event.
Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Qualification Score
The other Indian competitor, Kishore Jena, did not advance to the 12-man final, as his best throw of 80.73m placed him ninth in Group A of the men’s javelin throw qualification round. To qualify for the final, athletes must be among the top 12 from both groups combined. Only four athletes advanced from Group A.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.
Chopra produced the most eye-catching performance of the day lasting just a few minutes -- quite literally a case of 'he came, he threw and he conquered'.
With Neeraj Chopra qualifying for the medal rounds by overtaking the standard mark of 5.34m, he comes closest to breaking the 90m mark. The golden boy of India is now the nation's brightest hope for gold at Paris 2024.
(With PTI inputs)