Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra's Season-Best 89.34m Throw Sends Him To Javelin Final — Gold For India On Horizon?

Neeraj Chopra, placed in Group B of the qualification surpassed the qualification mark of 84m by 5.34m. This magical performance has not only secured his place in the finals but also brought India’s first gold medal at Paris 2024 tantalizingly close

Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 AP Photo
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
info_icon

The defending champion Neeraj Chopra of India has qualified for the men's javelin throw final of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 with a gigantic throw which is also his season-best 89.34m on Tuesday -- achieved on his very first attempt. (Full Olympics Coverage  | More Sports News)

Neeraj Chopra, placed in Group B of the qualification surpassed the qualification mark of 84m by 5.34m. This magical performance has not only secured his place in the finals but also brought India’s first gold medal at Paris 2024 tantalizingly close.

It was the second best throw of his javelin career, which also erases the concerns about his fitness after he disclosed struggling with an adductor injury leading up to the Games. His personal best, achieved in 2022, remains 89.94m.

Neeraj Chopra - Photo: X | ESPN
Neeraj Chopra At Paris Olympics: Top 10 Personal Best Javelin Throws Of India’s Golden Boy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra secured gold with an 87.58-meter throw, making history as the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in a track and field event.

Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Qualification Score

Paris Olympics Javelin Throw Qualification score. Photo: Screengrab of Outlook India
info_icon

The other Indian competitor, Kishore Jena, did not advance to the 12-man final, as his best throw of 80.73m placed him ninth in Group A of the men’s javelin throw qualification round. To qualify for the final, athletes must be among the top 12 from both groups combined. Only four athletes advanced from Group A.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

Chopra produced the most eye-catching performance of the day lasting just a few minutes -- quite literally a case of 'he came, he threw and he conquered'.

With Neeraj Chopra qualifying for the medal rounds by overtaking the standard mark of 5.34m, he comes closest to breaking the 90m mark. The golden boy of India is now the nation's brightest hope for gold at Paris 2024.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: August 06, 2024
  2. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  3. Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani In Hospital Again, Condition Stable
  4. Wayanad Landslides: 226 Dead, Search Ops On At Chaliyar River Basin; Schools To Open Soon
  5. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
Entertainment News
  1. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The News On Social Media
  2. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  3. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  4. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  5. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
US News
  1. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  2. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  3. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  4. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  5. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit
  2. Bangladesh Protests: Ex-PM, Student Leader, Nobel Prize Winner | Key Names For New Govt
  3. US Economic Crisis: Are We On The Brink Of A Major Recession?
  4. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  5. Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin Dissolves Parliament Day After Hasine Resigned
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Dissolves Parliament; Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit