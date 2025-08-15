PM Modi Invites Kho-Kho Players To Join Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

30 Kho Kho players will be a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the first time that the sport has enjoyed this honour

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 India team celebrates X
Indian men's Kho Kho team celebrates after winning the Kho Kho World Cup 2025. | Photo: X/India_KhoKho
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to 30 of India’s top Kho Kho players to join the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on 15 August 2025, marking the first time the indigenous sport has received such an honour.

The guests include members from the Indian men’s team that won the World Cup in January 2025. Among the 30 players are Pratik Waikar, Ramji Kashyap, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Gowtham M K, Rokeson Khuman, Nikhil B, Pabani Sabar, Akash Baliyan, Aditya Ganpule, Siva Reddy, Subramani, Mehul, Aniket Pote, and Sumon Barman.

“Being invited to the Red Fort for Independence Day is one of the proudest moments of my life,” Pratik Waikar said. “Winning the World Cup earlier this year was historic for us, but this honour from the nation shows that Kho Kho is finally getting the recognition it deserves.”

The government has been pushing to raise the profile of Kho Kho, an indigenous sport of India. With India preparing its bid for the 2036 Summer Olympic Games, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had called for Kho Kho to be included in the event, as well as the Asian Games. Kho Kho has featured in the Olympics only once, as a demonstration sport at the 1936 Berlin Games.

Adding to the momentum, 15 of the players invited to the Red Fort for India’s 79th Independence Day will also be a part of the player draft for Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 3, which begins on 29 November. This will be the third iteration of UKK, which has partnered with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

(With PTI Inputs)

