BJP Leader Seeks Mosque Checks And Madrasa Closures In Ayodhya Ahead Of PM Modi’s Visit

BJP leader Rajneesh Singh has demanded regular searches of mosques and logging of visitor details.
His letter to the prime minister also seeks closure of all madrasas and a halt to Friday prayers.
The demands follow the Red Fort blast and come days before PM Modi’s 25 November visit.
A local BJP functionary has urged authorities to step up monitoring of mosques in Ayodhya following the recent Red Fort blast and ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on 25 November.
According to PTI, BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh has also written to the prime minister calling for the temporary closure of all madrasas as well as a halt to Friday prayers in the city.
In his 18 November letter, Singh asked that mosques be subjected to periodic searches and that visitor details be formally logged. He further said that every mosque should be equipped with CCTV cameras, with live access made available to the local police station.
Singh alleged that “terrorist elements were operating covertly and expanding their activities by taking cover of religious sites,” PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)