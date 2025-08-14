Khelo India Water Sports Festival’s Mascot Himalayan Kingfisher And Logo Released

The Himalayan Kingfisher was unveiled as the mascot for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake, with over 400 athletes set to compete from August 21-23

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Khelo India Water Sports Festival Mascot, Logo
Khelo India Water Sports Festival’s mascot Himalayan Kingfisher unveiled. Photo: SAI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Himalayan Kingfisher unveiled as mascot for Khelo India Water Sports Festival, along with logo and kits

  • Festival at Dal Lake (Aug 21-23) to feature rowing, canoeing, kayaking, and demos with 400+ athletes

  • Mascot and logo promote adventure, nature, competition, and youth engagement

The Himalayan Kingfisher, the official mascot for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival, was unveiled in Srinagar on Thursday. The festival is set to take place at the iconic Dal Lake from August 21-23.

The KIWSF is part of the expanding Khelo India calendar, following the first-ever Khelo India Beach Games held in Diu in May. The event will be hosted by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India.

For Jammu and Kashmir, this marks the second Khelo India event, after Gulmarg hosted the snow events of the Khelo India Winter Games in March.

The festival will feature rowing, canoeing, and kayaking as medal events, alongside demonstration events including water skiing, a shikara race, and a dragon boat race. Over 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are expected to participate in Srinagar.

The Himalayan Kingfisher was unveiled as the mascot for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) in Srinagar on August 14, 2025. The festival, scheduled from August 21–23, will be held at the iconic Dal Lake.

Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tanvir Sadiq, MLA from Zadibal, officially unveiled the mascot and logo, and also revealed the official kits for the Games.

The Himalayan Kingfisher, with its vibrant orange and blue, symbolizes adventure, nature, and the competitive spirit of the festival. Beyond being a mascot, it serves as an ambassador for eco-friendly sports, tourism, and youth engagement across the country.

The festival’s logo captures the essence of Kashmir, depicting a Shikara gliding across Dal Lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Its calm reflections mirror the region’s natural beauty, while the Khelo India colors celebrate tradition, nature, and the energy of sport.

The festival’s logo captures the essence of Kashmir, depicting a Shikara gliding across Dal Lake, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Its calm reflections mirror the region’s natural beauty, while the Khelo India colors celebrate tradition, nature, and the energy of sport.

"Gulmarg has already established itself as the winter games capital of the country, and now Dal Lake will emerge as the water sports hub," said the MLA of Zadibal, adding that this is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

