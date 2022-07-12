ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah's Career-Best 6/19 Restricts England To 110 All Out

Jasprit Bumrah took his career-best figures of 6/19 in as India bowled England out for just 110 in 25.2 overs in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday. This was also England’s lowest ODI score against India in the history of the game.

Sent into bat first, England were tottering at 26/5 in 7.5 with Bumrah taking four of them. However, knocks from captain Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and David Willey helped the hosts cross the 100-run mark. Buttler top-scored for England with 30.

Bumrah, thus joined Stuart Binny (6/4 vs BAN), Anil Kumble (6/12 vs WI), Ashish Nehra (6/23 vs ENG) and Kuldeep Yadav (6/25 vs ENG) in the six-wicket club. Besides Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna took three and one wickets respectively.

Earlier, India opted to bowl first against England after Rohit Sharma won the toss at The Oval. Expectedly, India are missing the services of Virat Kohli due to a groin strain. Shreyas Iyer will bat at No.3.

The BCCI confirmed Virat Kohli's groin strain on Twitter. "Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them," BCCI said.

India are coming into the series after having defeated England 2-1 in the T20 series. Prior to that, England emerged triumphant in the rescheduled fifth Test match against India.

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna