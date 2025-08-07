Wrestling Federation Of India Suspends 11 Grapplers For Fake Birth Certificates: Report

Municipal Corporation of Delhi reportedly verified 110 birth certificates and stated 95 delayed registrations were processed on the orders of the sub-divisional magistrate
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has on Thursday (August 7, 2025) reportedly suspended 11 grapplers for submitting fake birth certificates after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is said to have verified 110 such documents and stated that there was no lapse on its part as 95 delayed registrations were processed only on the orders of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).
Indian wrestling has been facing two significant challenges: overage grapplers competing in lower age-group competitions and athletes attempting to represent a state different from their domicile by obtaining fake birth certificates. In several instances, these certificates have been issued as late as 12 to 15 years after the child's birth, according to a PTI report.
Suspecting irregularities, the WFI provided the MCD with a list of certificates for verification, the report added. The MCD confirmed that it had indeed issued birth certificates but clarified that delayed registrations — those occurring more than one year after birth — are processed only under SDM orders to ensure proper protocols.
Delhi, Haryana Wrestlers Face Domicile Scrutiny
In national junior team trials and other competitions, it has become apparent that many wrestlers have entered lower age groups, gaining an unfair advantage over genuine competitors, as per the report.
Haryana is widely recognised as the hotbed of wrestling in India, resulting in extremely stiff competition and making it increasingly difficult to secure a spot on the state team. Driven by a desire to advance their wrestling careers, many athletes evidently attempt to represent neighbouring Delhi by procuring fake certificates.
The WFI, the report further stated, observed that although many wrestlers were originally from Haryana, they managed to obtain birth certificates from the MCD, allowing them to compete through Delhi. Providing the status of certificates, the MCD reportedly replied, "95 birth certificates have been issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi only after getting orders from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and there is no lapse on the part of the MCD."
The MCD also identified 11 certificates as fake, photoshopped, or edited – these were not issued by the MCD. The certificates in question belong to Saksham, Manuj, Kavita, Anshu, Arush Rana, Shubham, Gautam, Jagrup Dhankar, Nakul, Dushyant, and Siddharth Baliyan.
Of the 11 fake certificates identified by the MCD, six originated from the Narela zone, two from Najafgarh, and one each from Rohini, Civil Lines, and City zone. A WFI official was quoted as saying in the report, "We have sent a suspension notice to six of these wrestlers today (August 7). We had already suspended five others for submitting fake certificates. The WFI is keen to clean up the system."
The official added, "We have already taken some steps and continue to do the needful. The WFI wants a clean system where no genuine wrestler is wronged. No one should get any unfair advantage." Additionally, the MCD noted that two wrestlers manipulated their date of registration, which did not match its records.
Complaints Reach Sports Ministry
Meanwhile, complaints have reached the Union sports ministry, as per the report. Neeraj Kumar, father of Delhi wrestler Ritika, purportedly wrote to the ministry alleging that during a recent state-level meet, Haryana wrestler Ishika was allowed to compete for Delhi in the 53kg weight category – a direct violation of the WFI’s domicile rule.
He stated, "I have enclosed documents that clearly show that Ritika is a resident of Haryana. I request you to order an inquiry into the issue so that transparency prevails."
