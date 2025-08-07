Wrestling Federation Of India Suspends 11 Grapplers For Fake Birth Certificates: Report

Of the 11 fake certificates identified by the MCD, six originated from the Narela zone, two from Najafgarh, and one each from Rohini, Civil Lines, and City zone. A WFI official was quoted as saying in the report, "We have sent a suspension notice to six of these wrestlers today (August 7). We had already suspended five others for submitting fake certificates. The WFI is keen to clean up the system."