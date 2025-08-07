Sunderland Sign Marc Guiu On Loan From Chelsea For 2025–26 Premier League Season

Guiu will add further firepower to Le Bris' frontline, which has already been bolstered by the arrivals of Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi, as well as Enzo Le Fee's loan move becoming permanent from Roma

Sunderland Sign Marc Guiu
Marc Guiu has joined Sunderland on loan from Chelsea.
  • Sunderland sign Marc Guiu on season-long loan from Chelsea.

  • Forward joins Simon Adingra, Chemsdine Talbi, and Enzo Le Fée in strengthened frontline.

  • Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Granit Xhaka, and Robin Roefs also join.

Sunderland have secured Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea for their 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The 19-year-old joins Regis Le Bris' side on a season-long loan deal as last season's Championship play-off winners attempt to stave off relegation.

Guiu will add further firepower to Le Bris' frontline, which has already been bolstered by the arrivals of Simon Adingra and Chemsdine Talbi, as well as Enzo Le Fee's loan move becoming permanent from Roma.

Guiu made 16 senior appearances for Enzo Maresca's side last season and scored all six of his goals in their victorious UEFA Conference League campaign.

"I'm feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead," Guiu said in Sunderland's official announcement on Wednesday. 

"I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer.

"This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can’t wait to get started."

The Spain teenager only managed seven starts for Chelsea across all competitions last season, with this loan deal seemingly his chance to prove himself on the Premier League stage.

"In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us," Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added.

"Most importantly, Marc wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our club. The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he’s joined Sunderland.

"Marc’s a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team. In addition to providing a threat in the final third, we believe there are many other ways he can impact games, and we look forward to helping him do that throughout the 2025-26 season."

Sunderland have also brought in Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs this transfer window, while head coach Le Bris agreed a new long-term contract on Monday.

Published At:
