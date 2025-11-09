Chelsea Vs Wolves, English Premier League 2025/26: Enzo Maresca Believes Blues Are Moving In Right Direction

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea's 3-0 victory over struggling Wolves proves that his team are moving in the right direction in the Premier League

  • Chelsea defeated Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on EPL matchday 11

  • Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto scored goals for the Blues

  • Head coach Enzo Maresca shares his reaction after the win

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea's 3-0 victory over struggling Wolves proves that his team are moving in the right direction in the Premier League. 

Maresca watched on as his team overcame a frustrating first half to put Wolves, who sacked Vitor Pereira last week, to the sword at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 

Despite registering 11 shots, three of which were on target, in the opening 45 minutes, it took the Blues just six minutes after the restart to take a deserved lead. 

On his 98th appearance in all competitions for Chelsea, Malo Gusto headed the hosts into the lead before Joao Pedro made it two goals in two league games soon after. 

Former Wolves star Pedro Neto concluded the scoring for Chelsea, who closed the gap to leaders Arsenal to two points ahead of the rest of the weekend's action. 

Chelsea have now had 11 different players score for them in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any side alongside Arsenal and Brighton (excluding own goals).

"We played well," Maresca told BBC Sport. "I think the only difference between the first half and second half is that we scored the goals that we didn't in the first half."

Maresca showered particular praise on Alejandro Garnacho, who ended the match with team-high totals for touches in the opposition box (nine), chances created (three) and total crosses (nine).

Garnacho also provided two assists, doing so for the first time in the same Premier League match in what was his 99th outing in the competition. 

"He was very good," Maresca added. "Not only on the ball but also off the ball especially when he was pressing and this is what we need from our wingers."

It's been a fine turnaround for Chelsea in the top flight, having back-to-back losses against Manchester United and Brighton with four wins in their last five league games.

Albeit temporarily second in the table ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Bournemouth yet to play this weekend, Maresca was optimistic about the future, but did reiterate there are still areas for improvement within his young squad. 

"Inside the club, we are convinced that as a club, as a team, we are going in the right direction and doing good things," the Italian said. 

"At the same time, we can do many things better."

For Wolves, meanwhile, their winless start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign continued, with interim boss James Collins unable to inspire a first win. 

Indeed, Wolves remain without a victory in the Premier League this season (D2 L9), with this just their second league campaign in club history to see them fail to win any of their opening 11 games after 1983-84, a season during which they were relegated from the top-flight.

The visitors also failed to have a shot in the first half against Chelsea, ending a run of 50 matches in the Premier League during which they registered at least one before the break since blanking against Manchester City in May 2024.

"I thought first half we showed real spirit and stuck to the game plan," Collins said. "The first goal really knocked us. The shackles came off a bit.

"The boys felt we're behind now. Chelsea took their counter-attacking moments brilliantly.

"You come to a place like this and you have to keep it tight. We did that first half without offering enough in attack. It's hard to do that for 90 minutes."

Collins was, however, hopeful that Wolves still have the opportunity to turn their season around, with it confirmed earlier today that Rob Edwards had been given permission by Middlesbrough to speak about the vacant head coach role. 

"This group can get something out of this season," said Collins.

"They want to do it so much. Maybe with some additions in January we can get out of trouble."

