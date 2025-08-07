AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India Drawn With Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon In Group D

India to host AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
India are placed in Group D with Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei and Lebanon
The junior Indian men's football team has been drawn into Group D of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, setting the stage for exciting encounters against formidable opponents, including former champions Islamic Republic of Iran, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, and Lebanon.
The draw, held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, has placed India as the hosts for all Group D matches.
Ahmedabad's state-of-the-art facility, The Arena, will serve as the battleground for Group D, hosting the centralised single-round-robin league from November 22 to 30, 2025. This provides a significant home advantage for the Indian side as they aim to secure a spot in the prestigious continental tournament.
India's campaign will kick off on November 22 with a clash against Palestine. They will then face Chinese Taipei on November 26, followed by Lebanon on November 28. The group stage will culminate in a highly anticipated encounter against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the 2008 champions and 2023 semi-finalists, on November 30.
A total of 38 national teams are vying for qualification to the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia from May 7 to 24. These teams have been divided into seven groups – three groups comprising six teams each, and four groups with five teams. Only the winners of each of these seven qualification groups will earn a direct berth to the final tournament.
India, seeded in Pot 2, was strategically placed in a separate Hosts Pot before the draw to ensure they would not be drawn into the same group as other host nations for the qualifiers. This arrangement aimed to distribute the hosting responsibilities effectively across the continent.
The seven group winners will join nine AFC representatives who have already automatically qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026. These privileged teams are Qatar, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, North Korea, Japan, Tajikistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, all of whom participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers - India's Group D Schedule
November 22: Palestine vs India
November 26: India vs Chinese Taipei
November 28: India vs Lebanon
November 30: IR Iran vs India
All matches will be held at The Arena in Ahmedabad, India.
AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers groups
Group A: China, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Timor-Leste, Sri Lanka
Group B: Yemen, Laos, Kyrgyz Republic, Cambodia, Guam, Pakistan
Group C: Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Northern Mariana Islands, Macau China
Group D: Iran, India, Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon
Group E: Australia, Iraq, Philippines, Jordan, Bhutan
Group F: Thailand, Kuwait, Turkmenistan, Mongolia, Maldives
Group G: Oman, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria, Nepal
Having missed out on qualification for the 2025 tournament, India will be determined to make a strong comeback and mark their 10th appearance in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup. The top eight finishers at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 will further qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, making this a crucial stepping stone for the young Indian talents.