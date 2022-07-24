ENG Vs SA, 3rd ODI: South Africa Bat First Against England In Series Decider

South Africa have opted to bat first after Keshav Maharaj won the toss against England in the third and final ODI at Headingley on Sunday. Both teams are unchanged from the previous game.

South Africa won the first ODI against England by 62 runs before the hosts bounced back in the second. At Old Trafford in Manchester, England bundled out South Africa for just 83 runs and won the rain-truncated game by 118 runs.

Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi