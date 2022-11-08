Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Mark Wood's Fitness In Question Ahead Of Semi-Final Against India

Mark Wood had experienced body stiffness during a gentle jog and decided to opt out of the optional team practice session.

After Dawid Malan, Mark Wood's fitness has become an issue for England.
After Dawid Malan, Mark Wood's fitness has become an issue for England. AP

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 9:34 pm

England are fretting over the fitness of their premier pacer Mark Wood ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against India in Adelaide on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

The 32-year-old Wood withdrew from the optional practice due to general body stiffness while taking a gentle jog on Tuesday, according to 'Sky Sports'.

Wood has taken nine wickets from four matches so far in the T20 World Cup. 

Either Tymal Mills or Chis Jordan could replace Wood if he is not able to recover in time.. 

Batter Dawid Malan is also a doubtful starter for the semifinal match after picking up an injury during the team's final Super 12 game. 

Malan sustained a groin injury in England's four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. The former world No. 1 T20I batter hobbled off the field during the Sri Lankan innings and did not return to bat in England's run chase. 

Vice-captain Moeen Ali had said Malan's injury doesn't look good.  

Phil Salt, the only spare batter in the squad, is the likely replacement if Malan does not take the field.

