From Building 'Pace Journal' With Blocks Of Experience To Making It A Brand With Tymal Mills: Shahbaz Choudhry

One can be as rich as he wants in terms of money but he will always stand second to one who is enriched with experience. Be it in the field of life or sports one has to have their bags filled with experiences that serve them better than any trainer and make them better than any trainee. Shahbaz Choudhry is one of the richest men in terms of experience and thus marks his place amongst the world's best fast bowling trainers and coaches. Pouring all his experience in his book "The Book Of Pace" and bringing the world of fast bowling to over 100,000 cricketers and coaches through his platform "The Pace Journal", Shahbaz's name can be clearly marked in the statements of big names in the history of sports.

“Shahbaz’s passion for the art of fast bowling is unparalleled. He has experienced the highs and lows both physically and mentally of what it is to be a fast bowler. He takes all this experience and knowledge and puts it into his book”' says Jock Campbell, Australian strength and conditioning coach, 2002-2005, who was instrumental in helping Brett Lee bowl at 160kph.

“No matter what level you play at, there are many potential pitfalls out there in the world of cricket and fast bowling. I have no doubt that at least something in The Book of Pace will resonate with you” says Tymal Mills, international cricketer and one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

Founding of Pace Journal

Pace Journal is no less than a revolution in the history of fast bowling and every revolution is sparked with a thought of great significance. In the case of Shahbaz it was the thought of content that people consumed about fast bowling on a daily basis. Addressing the need for proper content, Shahbaz brings up the issue of lack of quality information about fast bowling and says, “I noticed a gap in the market. I call it "time sensitive content versus timeless content. I found it very frustrating when I would see interviews or articles about fast bowlers that I admire and the content was always about something related to the game they just played in etc. This is time sensitive content and 2-3 days after the event, no one cares about it anymore. It's old news.

For example, I didn't want or need to know that Ishant Sharma took 5 wickets in a test match. What I wanted to know was 'How' and 'What' Ishant Sharma did differently to take 5 wickets in a test match. I call this timeless content as it will be useful decades after the event!”

In Pace Journal, Shahbaz made sure that every piece of content that they produced was timeless. No where in the world could one find an encyclopedia of fast bowling knowledge like what one finds on Pace Journal!

The truth is that many people get inspired by achievers and try to be like them but rarely try to find out what contributed to their success. Things that they had to go through to be there in the limelight. And when the young beginners face the whip of failure they lose all hope and self-belief. Shahbaz's book and his platform ensure the availability of all the necessary things that one needs and seeks as an amateur or even as a professional cricket player who aspires for success.