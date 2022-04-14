MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Questions Mumbai Indians’ Choice To Bench Rs 8.25 Crore-Buy Tim David

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned Mumbai Indians’ decision the leave out Tim David after the five-time champions suffered their fifth straight defeat in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Wednesday in Pune. Mumbai Indians lost to Punjab Kings by 12 runs at the MCA Stadium.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Bought by Mumbai Indians at the mega auction in Bengaluru for a hefty Rs 8.25 crore, Singaporean international David, played just two games this season against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals scoring 12 and 1 respectively.

Jaffer, a former Punjab Kings coach, was left disappointed to not see David in the playing XI against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. Against PBKS, MI replaced all-rounder Ramandeep Singh with fast bowler Tymal Mills, a decision that left many surprised.

“When you've bought someone for 8.25cr, surely, he's good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS #IPL2022,” Jaffer tweeted.

David isn’t a new face in the Indian Premier League. After getting unsold in the IPL 2021 auction, the batting all-rounder was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for Finn Allen. Interestingly, both David and Allen are a part of Mumbai Indians this season.

When you've bought someone for 8.25cr, surely he's good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 13, 2022

A hard-hitting batter, David has been in good form in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League, finishing in 11 with 278 runs from 11 games. Playing for Multan Sultans, his highest score of 71 came against Islamabad United.

David has also played in Australia’s Big Bash League, the Hundred and Vitality T20 Blast in England, and the Caribbean Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai too need to look beyond West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who hasn’t fired with the bat or ball yet in IPL 2022.

One of the four retentions made by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mega auctions, Pollard has been a complete flop this season. In the five matches so far, Pollard accumulated just 57 runs and picked up just one wicket, that too against Rajasthan Royals.

Pollard wasn’t in his elements too in the preceding T20 series against India which was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He contributed 24 not out, 3 not out and 5 as West Indies were completely whitewashed by the Indians.

Mumbai Indians next play Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.