MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Good Start For Punjab Kings - 90/0 (9)

Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in Indian Premier League, but they face an early 'exit' this season. Follow IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS cricket live scores and updates.
Hallucinations? Fear? Rumours? In the Valley and beyond, people keep finding threats from the unknown
With its overload of superstition, myths, ghosts and evil spirits, the Indian market for ghost hunters is niche. But social media may have finally given it wings
Bad djinns may offer fodder for films, but it was through the help of good djinns that the author saw aflatoons produced from thin air
The landscape and setting of a story often set the tone in literature and cinema dealing with horror
Lonely, alienated people and haunted houses are two of the most distinct tropes of the horror movie. And sometimes the twain do meet
Can Mumbai Indians afford another defeat? Probably yes. Because, according to the grapevine, they are not after the trophy this Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They are building a team for the future. And the starlets are already there in the mix, showing flashes of brilliance. But the real question is, can Rohit Sharma & Co. actually afford a fifth successive defeat? Certainly not. They are the most successful outfit in the IPL, and winning is what they crave. It's another matter that they are slow starters, but losing five on the trot, again! They surely can't afford to do that. Now, all they need is a win to revive the season. And tonight, they face a flambouyant team led by Mayank Agarwal. Punjab Kings have assembled a team of big hitters, who can dismantle any side. But their batting-heavy approach, as shown in defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, has come with its own challenges. The same goes for Mumbai. It will be one intriguing clash tonight at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Even with the presence of star bowlers like Jasprint Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada, it's still expected to be a high-scoring match. Follow live updates and cricket scores of MI vs PBKS here:
Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
Tymal Mills on with his second over. Mayank Agarwal hits the fourth for a six, over long off. And first fifty for Agarwal this season, in 30 balls. A single to end the over. 10 from it. PBKS - 90/0 (9)
Basil Thampi returns for his second over. Shikhar Dhawan finds the gap at backward point and a four off the first ball. A single, then couples off the next two. Ten from the over. PBKS - 80/0 (8)
Murugan Ashwin returns for his second over. A single, then a leg bye. Shikhar Dhawan plays the third to square leg for a single. Mayank Agarwal pulls the next to long-on for a single. A leg bye. Then a dot. Five from the over. PBKS - 70/0 (7)
Double bowling change. Tymal Mills on. A mishit of a pull for a single to square leg. Slower delivery and Shikhar Dhawan checks his shot, for a four to extra cover. Wide down the leg. Another slower bouncer, but Dhawan fails to connect. And a single. Another wide, down the leg. Mayank Agarwal picks the slower delivery and guides it past third man for a four. Rohit Sharma looks dejected. A yorker to finish the over. 12 from the over. PBKS - 65/0 (6)
Strategic break!
Murugan Ashwin with his first over. Two singles and Mayank Agarwal pierces the cover for a four. Sensing fresh blood, Punjab captain comes down and lofts it. Over mid-on for a four. And a six, this time over mid-off. Kieron Pollard can only follow the flight. Fifty up. New ball, please! A single to end the 17-run over. PBKS - 53/0 (5)
Jaydev Unadkat continues. Shikhar Dhawan takes a single off the first, and a dot. A couple, past fine leg. And a single. A direct hit from Basil Thampi and a run-out shout. Dhawan stretches and he's safe. A dot, then a couple to end the over. Six from the over. PBKS - 36/0 (4)
A little tingling of a glance and four leg byes to fine leg. Shikha Dhawan, the beneficiary. And a sensational take behind the wicket by a diving Ishan Kishan, to his left, one-handed. A wide given, and one more. Jasprit Bumrah struggling to get his line right. Very uncharacteristic. Then a yorker, nailed. Dhawan somehow digs it out for a single. Another single, then a dot. A single, Agarwal takes his chance. An uppish drive for a four. 13 from the over. PBKS - 30/0 (3)
Jaydev Unadkat on. And a rude welcome from Shikhar Dhawan. A six over long-off to start with. The left-handed opener comes down and gently lofts it. Flies off the sweet spot. A single, then four dots to Mayank Agarwal. Seven from the over. PBKS - 17/0 (2)
Basil Thampi with the new ball. Mayank Agarwal slaps the first ball for a four, past a diving backward point fielder. A dot ball, shaping away. And one more. Past point. Timing, off the backfoot. Runs down the fourth to third man for a single. Shikhar Dhawan plays the fifth to point. No run. One leg bye, down the leg, for a single to end the over. 10 from it.
One change for Mumbai Indians. Tymal Mills in for Ramandeep Singh. Punjab Kings are unchanged.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Punjab Kings.
Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report for the broadcasters. "You won't mind batting first here," he reckons. It will be the centre wicket, which was in the fifth match of the season. Rajasthan Royals defended 210/6 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs.
Mumbai Indians: Lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets at Brabourne; lost to Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs at DY Patil Stadium; lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at MCA Stadium; lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets at MCA.
Punjab Kings: Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at DY Patil Stadium; lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at Wankhede; beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs at Brabourne; lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets at Brabourne.
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.
Rohit Sharma needs 25 runs to become second Indian and seventh batter overall to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 9975 runs at an average of 31.76 in 361 innings of 374 matches.
His rival number, Mayank Agarwal needs 41 runs to become the 21st Indian and 122nd batter to complete 4000 runs in T20 cricket. The Punjab Kings skipper has so far scored 3959 runs at an average of 26.04 in 163 innings of 168 matches.
Mumbai Indians won: 15; Punjab Kings won: 12; Tied: 1 (won by Punjab Kings in Super Over).
Last season, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Chennai. Mumbai Indians won the reverse fixture by six wickets in Abu Dhabi.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans