MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Good Start For Punjab Kings - 90/0 (9)

Agarwal Fifty Tymal Mills on with his second over. Mayank Agarwal hits the fourth for a six, over long off. And first fifty for Agarwal this season, in 30 balls. A single to end the over. 10 from it. PBKS - 90/0 (9)

4k T20 Runs For Agarwal Basil Thampi returns for his second over. Shikhar Dhawan finds the gap at backward point and a four off the first ball. A single, then couples off the next two. Ten from the over. PBKS - 80/0 (8)

Tidy Over Murugan Ashwin returns for his second over. A single, then a leg bye. Shikhar Dhawan plays the third to square leg for a single. Mayank Agarwal pulls the next to long-on for a single. A leg bye. Then a dot. Five from the over. PBKS - 70/0 (7)

Powerplay Over Double bowling change. Tymal Mills on. A mishit of a pull for a single to square leg. Slower delivery and Shikhar Dhawan checks his shot, for a four to extra cover. Wide down the leg. Another slower bouncer, but Dhawan fails to connect. And a single. Another wide, down the leg. Mayank Agarwal picks the slower delivery and guides it past third man for a four. Rohit Sharma looks dejected. A yorker to finish the over. 12 from the over. PBKS - 65/0 (6) Strategic break!

Spin On, And Runs... Murugan Ashwin with his first over. Two singles and Mayank Agarwal pierces the cover for a four. Sensing fresh blood, Punjab captain comes down and lofts it. Over mid-on for a four. And a six, this time over mid-off. Kieron Pollard can only follow the flight. Fifty up. New ball, please! A single to end the 17-run over. PBKS - 53/0 (5)

Dhawan Survives Jaydev Unadkat continues. Shikhar Dhawan takes a single off the first, and a dot. A couple, past fine leg. And a single. A direct hit from Basil Thampi and a run-out shout. Dhawan stretches and he's safe. A dot, then a couple to end the over. Six from the over. PBKS - 36/0 (4)

Bumrah Sprays A little tingling of a glance and four leg byes to fine leg. Shikha Dhawan, the beneficiary. And a sensational take behind the wicket by a diving Ishan Kishan, to his left, one-handed. A wide given, and one more. Jasprit Bumrah struggling to get his line right. Very uncharacteristic. Then a yorker, nailed. Dhawan somehow digs it out for a single. Another single, then a dot. A single, Agarwal takes his chance. An uppish drive for a four. 13 from the over. PBKS - 30/0 (3)

Dhawan Six Jaydev Unadkat on. And a rude welcome from Shikhar Dhawan. A six over long-off to start with. The left-handed opener comes down and gently lofts it. Flies off the sweet spot. A single, then four dots to Mayank Agarwal. Seven from the over. PBKS - 17/0 (2)

Good Start For Punjab Basil Thampi with the new ball. Mayank Agarwal slaps the first ball for a four, past a diving backward point fielder. A dot ball, shaping away. And one more. Past point. Timing, off the backfoot. Runs down the fourth to third man for a single. Shikhar Dhawan plays the fifth to point. No run. One leg bye, down the leg, for a single to end the over. 10 from it.

Playing XIs One change for Mumbai Indians. Tymal Mills in for Ramandeep Singh. Punjab Kings are unchanged. Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi. Punjab Kings : Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Toss Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Punjab Kings.

Pitch Talk Deep Dasgupta with the pitch report for the broadcasters. "You won't mind batting first here," he reckons. It will be the centre wicket, which was in the fifth match of the season. Rajasthan Royals defended 210/6 to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs.

Results So Far Mumbai Indians : Lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets at Brabourne; lost to Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs at DY Patil Stadium; lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at MCA Stadium; lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets at MCA. Punjab Kings : Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets at DY Patil Stadium; lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at Wankhede; beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs at Brabourne; lost to Gujarat Titans by six wickets at Brabourne.

Likely Playing XIs Mumbai Indians : Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat. Punjab Kings : Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Captains And Their Records Rohit Sharma needs 25 runs to become second Indian and seventh batter overall to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians skipper has scored 9975 runs at an average of 31.76 in 361 innings of 374 matches. His rival number, Mayank Agarwal needs 41 runs to become the 21st Indian and 122nd batter to complete 4000 runs in T20 cricket. The Punjab Kings skipper has so far scored 3959 runs at an average of 26.04 in 163 innings of 168 matches.