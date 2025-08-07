India Vs China Live Streaming, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C: When, Where To Watch Basketball Match

India lost to Jordan 84-91 in their Group C opener
The Indian hoopsters need to avoid bottom place so as to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth
They face 16-time champions China, who are ranked 30th in the world
The Indian men's basketball team will aim to shrug off the disappointment of a narrow defeat to Jordan in their opener, as it takes on China in the second match of its group-stage campaign at FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Jeddah on Thursday (August 7, 2025). Watch the match live online.
The Indian cagers fought hard before going down 84-91 to Jordan in overtime, with the scores being tied 80-80 at the final hooter. The group C encounter saw the 76th-ranked India coming close to upsetting the world number 35 team, before experience helped Jordan prevail 11-4 in the five-minute overtime period.
Another big challenge awaits the Indian hoopsters now, as they are up against the 30th-ranked China. While it will be hard to pull off a victory against the 16-time champions, it is imperative to do so, so as to avoid bottom place in the group.
Hosts Saudi Arabia are the other team in the group and India need to finish at least third to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth. As per the tournament format, winners from all four groups will directly qualify to the quarters, while the second and third-placed teams will go to the play-offs, where they will face teams from other groups in a knockout match to decide the four other quarterfinalists.
India's last group-stage encounter will be against Saudi Arabia on August 9.
India Vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match be played?
The India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 1:30pm IST.
Where will the India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website and the Courtside 1891 website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.