India Vs China Live Streaming, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C: When, Where To Watch Basketball Match

Here is all you need to know about the India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C basketball match: preview, previous results, qualification scenario, match info and broadcast details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs China Live Streaming, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C
India Vs China Live Streaming, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C: The Indian hoopsters lost 84-91 to Jordan in their opener. Photo: X/BFI_basketball
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India lost to Jordan 84-91 in their Group C opener

  • The Indian hoopsters need to avoid bottom place so as to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth

  • They face 16-time champions China, who are ranked 30th in the world

The Indian men's basketball team will aim to shrug off the disappointment of a narrow defeat to Jordan in their opener, as it takes on China in the second match of its group-stage campaign at FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Jeddah on Thursday (August 7, 2025). Watch the match live online.

The Indian cagers fought hard before going down 84-91 to Jordan in overtime, with the scores being tied 80-80 at the final hooter. The group C encounter saw the 76th-ranked India coming close to upsetting the world number 35 team, before experience helped Jordan prevail 11-4 in the five-minute overtime period.

Another big challenge awaits the Indian hoopsters now, as they are up against the 30th-ranked China. While it will be hard to pull off a victory against the 16-time champions, it is imperative to do so, so as to avoid bottom place in the group.

Hosts Saudi Arabia are the other team in the group and India need to finish at least third to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth. As per the tournament format, winners from all four groups will directly qualify to the quarters, while the second and third-placed teams will go to the play-offs, where they will face teams from other groups in a knockout match to decide the four other quarterfinalists.

India's last group-stage encounter will be against Saudi Arabia on August 9.

India Vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match be played?

The India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 1:30pm IST.

Where will the India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match be telecast and live streamed?

The India vs China, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Group C match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website and the Courtside 1891 website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance