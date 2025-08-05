FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Dates, Groups, Format, India Schedule, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

FIBA Asia Cup 2025 will go on from August 5 to 17
India are grouped with China, Jordan and Saudi Arabia
Check where you can watch the Basketball Asia Cup 2025
Indian men's basketball team is currently in Saudi Arabia for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 where they will be competing against the best of the continent. After some consistent performances in the basketball arena, the Indian team is expected to compete well against their high-ranked opponents.
India have not won a match at the Asia Cup for a decade and they would like to end their losing streak. However, it would not be easy as they are grouped with China, Jordan and Saudi Arabia all of whom are ranked higher than India in rankings. It would take a massive effort from the Indian basketball players to get a win but with their stocks rising, a competitive performance is guaranteed.
Keep reading to know everything about the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup 2025.
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Dates
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 starts August 5 and the final of the competition is scheduled on August 17.
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Groups
Group A: Australia, Qatar, South Korea, Lebanon
Group B: Guam, Japan, Syria, Islamic Republic of Iran
Group C: China, India, Jordan, Saudi Arabia
Group D: Chinese Taipei, New Zealand, Iraq, Philippines
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Format
Group winners from all four pools will directly qualify to the quarterfinals while the second and third placed teams will go to the play-offs where they will face teams from other groups in a knockout match to decide the four other quarterfinalists. After that it will go on like regular knockout tournaments.
FIBA Asia Cup 2025: India schedule
August 5, Tuesday: Jordan vs India - 4:30 PM IST
August 7, Thursday: India vs China - 1:30 PM IST
August 9, Saturday: India vs Saudi Arabia - 8:30 PM IST
Knockout rounds begin from August 11
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming
FIBA Asia Cup 2025 will be available on the Courtside 1891 website and FanCode in India.