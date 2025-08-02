Special Court Gives Life Sentence To Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case

As the prosecution sought a life-sentence, the former MP requested for leniency claiming that his only mistake was his “fast” growth in politics. He broke down while pleading and said that "...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court, reported PTI.