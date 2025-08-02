Special Court Gives Life Sentence To Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case

A special court on Saturday granted life imprisonment to Prajwal Revanna
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh in the case
The case in which the accused was convicted involved a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse
A special court on Saturday granted life imprisonment to former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna in a rape case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh in the case.
The Special court for MPs and MLAs judge Santosh Gajanan was hearing the case and had convicted Revanna on Friday in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him. He had reserved the sentencing for Saturday.
The case in which the accused was convicted involved a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice -- at Hassan farm house and Bengaluru residence in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.
As the prosecution sought a life-sentence, the former MP requested for leniency claiming that his only mistake was his “fast” growth in politics. He broke down while pleading and said that "...they say that I have raped multiple women, but none of the women have come out voluntarily to complain, they came six days prior to election (Lok Sabha polls last year)...the prosecution side brought them purposefully and made them give a complaint," Prajwal told the court, reported PTI.
He said that he bows down to the court’s conviction. "I have a family, I have not seen my mother and father for six months now.....please give me a less sentence is what I request the court,"he said. "The only mistake I made in my life is growing fast in politics," Prajwal, arrested in May last year upon his arrival from Germany, told the court.
With PTI inputs