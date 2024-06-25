National

Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29

With this, a total of four cases have been registered against the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Prajwal Revanna
Prajwal Revanna has been once again sent to police custody for 4 days. | Photo: X/@iPrajwalRevanna


Another FIR has been registered against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna on the charges of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, sources said on Tuesday.

Along with Prajwal, three others including former BJP Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda was also named in the FIR. Others were named for allegedly sharing the images that Prajwal shared with the during the harassment of the victim on a video call.

With this, a total of four cases have been registered against the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. "A fresh case has been registered by the SIT against Prajwal and three others. Former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda has also been named in the FIR," a police source told PTI.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 355 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Information Technology Act Section 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy), they added.

The 33-year-old suspended JD(S) leader also failed to retain his seat from the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Prajwal Remanded In Police Custody Again

Prajwal has also been once again remanded in police custody for four days, till June 29.

Sources said that his remand was extended in the CID Cybercrime case for recording the videos of victims.

RECAP

The former Hassan MP was arrested by the SIT officials on May 31 at the Bengaluru Airport after he returned from Germany.

A day after the Lok Sabha elections in Hassan, Prajwal had left for Germany (on April 27). Notably, a 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking Prajwal's whereabouts was issued by the Interpol after a request from the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

While he has been booked in three cases of sexual assault, Prajwal also faces charges of rape against him.

The case came to light after pendrives containing explicit videos, allegedly involving Prajwal, were circulated in Hassan ahead of the general elections there on April 26. Following the registration of cases against him, Prajwal was also suspended from the JD(S).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives had issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal on May 18, based on an application moved by the special investigation team.

(With PTI inputs)

