Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Anti-Conversion Bill

Under the proposed legislation, any person intending to convert from one religion to another, as well as any individual or institution organising a conversion ceremony, must give a notice at least 60 days in advance to the competent authority, defined as the district magistrate or an officer authorised by the state government.



The village panchayat or local body in question, as well as the competent authority's office, will publicly display information about the proposed conversion and invite public objections within 30 days.