Fadnavis Says Census Delay Forced Quota Timeline Shift

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the delay in conducting the census disrupted the delimitation schedule, necessitating amendments to ensure the timely implementation of the women's reservation law.



He stated that women's reservation will now take effect in the general elections of 2029 while speaking at a gathering to discuss the proposed Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.



In order to implement the Women's Reservation Act before the 2029 parliamentary elections and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 with 273 reserved for women, a special three-day session of Parliament will be held from April 16 to 18 to discuss an amendment to the Adhiniyam along with two other bills.