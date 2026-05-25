Explosives Found Near PM Modi’s Convoy Route; 6 Bengaluru Cops Suspended

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Deepika Kashyap
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Suspension comes after 2 gelatin sticks found during security checks ahead of PM Modi’s Bengaluru visit on May 10

Gelatin sticks found in Bengaluru
Bengaluru police found not only gelatin sticks, but also an electronic circuit and equipment suspected to be meant for connecting detonators, on the route that was to be taken by the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: The Hindu
Summary of this article

  • The suspensions were ordered by the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), pending an investigation

  • A detailed probe has been launched by the police to determine how the explosive material was positioned near the Prime Minister’ route.

  • Following the incident, Karnataka BJP president and MLA BY Vijayendra had sharply criticised the Congress government in the state, calling the recovery of gelatin sticks an “unpardonable and grave failure”.

6 police personnel have been suspended in the wake of the recovery of gelatin sticks near the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s route, during his visit to Bengaluru earlier this month, officials report.

The suspensions were ordered by the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), pending completion of an inquiry into the incident, triggering concerns over a possible security lapse during the PM’s May 10 visit.

According to police officials, gelatin sticks were discovered during the routine security sanitization and checking operations conducted before PM Modi’s arrival.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Central Range), Bengaluru, said two gelatin sticks were found lying near a footpath on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in an ashram close to Kagalipura which is about 3 kilometres away from the event venue that the PM was scheduled to visit.

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“Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival, during the checking, two gelatin sticks were found on the side of the footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive. Further investigation is underway,” the DIG said.

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Officials say that till the investigation is completed, the policemen have been suspended. A detailed probe has been launched by the police to determine how the explosive material was positioned near the Prime Minister’ route.

“Before PM’s arrival, during checking, two gelatin sticks were found on the side of a footpath, nearly 3 kms away from the main venue where PM Modi was scheduled to arrive,” police said.

Following the discovery, security agencies immediately isolated the area, while bomb disposal and forensic teams immediately rushed to examine the area. Police subsequently launched a detailed investigation into how the explosives reached the area and whether there was any deliberate attempt to compromise security arrangements.

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Following the incident, Karnataka BJP president and MLA BY Vijayendra had sharply criticised the Congress government in the state, calling the recovery of gelatin sticks an “unpardonable and grave failure”.

In a post on X on May 10, Vijayendra alleged that law and order had “completely collapsed” in Karnataka under the Congress government.

“There should not be even the slightest lapse when it comes to the security of the country's respected Prime Minister, who must be provided maximum protection,” he said, while demanding strict action against those responsible as well as officials found negligent.

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