PM Distributes Job Letters In 19th Rozgar Mela

With the previous 18 editions of Rozgar Melas around 12 lac recruitment letters have been issued
Candidates are slated to join various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India with more than half going to the Railways
Rozgar Melas enables employers and job seekers to come together for the purpose of applying and interviewing for jobs
The Prime Minister, on 23 May, distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters at the 19th edition of Rogzar Mela. Modi said “Today, more than 51,000 youth have received appointment letters for government jobs and all of you are becoming key partners in the ‘Vikas Yatra’ of the nation... All of you will play a significant role in fulfilling the resolve for Viksit Bharat in the coming years.”
With the previous 18 editions of Rozgar Melas around 12 lac recruitment letters have been issued as per the government. The recent event saw the PM joining virtually with arrangements at 47 locations nationwide.
The recruited candidates are slated to join various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India with more than half going to the Railways.
Modi, while congratulating the candidates, said “The contribution of parents and family in reaching this stage is very important. But it is not only the family; society also plays a very big role in your success. We do not reach here only because of ourselves or only because of our families. The contribution of 140 crore citizens of this great nation is also very significant."
Linking India’s youth to his multi-national engagements recently, the Prime Minister said “This was not just any tour. During this, I talked to leaders of various big companies, and everywhere, I realised one thing, the world is very excited about India’s youth and technological progress. The world wants to become a part of India’s Vikas Yatra.”
Rozgar Melas-hindi for Job fairs- enables employers and job seekers to come together for the purpose of applying and interviewing for jobs. It is touted by the government as an ‘employment strategy’ with wide eligibility norms including class 8th pass outs for instance. The first Rozgar Mela was held in October 2023.
Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, speaking earlier at the event, said that such fairs symbolised increased transparency in the recruitment process. He highlighted that recruited candidates will also be able to enroll onto Mission Karamyogi platform enabling access to online training courses.