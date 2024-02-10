PM To Give Appointment Letters In Port Blair 'Rozgar Mela' Virtually On Feb 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters through video conferencing to newly recruited individuals of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at a 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) to be held here on February 12, an official said.

All the selected candidates have been informed that offer of appointment orders will be issued during the 'Rozgar Mela' scheduled to be held on February 12 and they were requested to be present at the Netaji Stadium, the official said.

"A Rozgar Mela (employment fair) is scheduled to be held on February 12 at Netaji Stadium in Port Blair. All selected candidates to various Group C posts (lists issued by the local administration on January 24 and February 6, 2024) will be given their appointment letters", he said. A total of 2,721 people will be given appointment letters in the mela, the official said.