Modi Govt Created 17 Crore Jobs In 10 Years: Mansukh Mandaviya

New PM Rozgar Yojana aims to create 4 crore more jobs with a rupees 2 lakh crore outlay.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sanandita Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
pm modi rep image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament that 17 crore jobs were generated during the 10 years of the Modi government.

The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), with a ₹2 lakh crore outlay, aims to create over 4 crore jobs between 2025 and 2027.

The scheme offers incentives to both first-time employees and employers through EPF-linked payments and DBT transfers.

The Modi government has generated 17 crore jobs over the last decade, marking an increase from the 3 crore jobs created during the UPA’s tenure, Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, Mandaviya said employment generation under the NDA government has seen a rise, with 10 crore new jobs recorded in the last ten years. In the past 16 months, the Centre claims to have facilitated 11 lakh new jobs.

Mandaviya announced that the government is moving forward with the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), an employment-linked incentive scheme rolled out from August 1, 2025, to generate 4 crore jobs within two years. The scheme has a budgeted outlay of rupees 2 lakh crore, as reported by PTI. 

The scheme is structured in two parts. Part A targets first-time employees, offering EPF wage support of up to ₹15,000 in two instalments, with additional requirements such as completing a financial literacy programme. Part B incentivises employers to sustain new employment, offering up to ₹3,000 per month for each new hire who remains employed for at least six months. Manufacturing firms will receive benefits for up to four years.

Employers have to be registered with EPFO and meet hiring thresholds of either two or five additional employees, depending on the size of the establishment. Payments under the scheme will be made via DBT and Aadhaar-linked accounts for employees, and to PAN-linked accounts for employers.

Published At:
×

