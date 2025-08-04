Modi Govt Created 17 Crore Jobs In 10 Years: Mansukh Mandaviya

Summary of this article

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament that 17 crore jobs were generated during the 10 years of the Modi government.

The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), with a ₹2 lakh crore outlay, aims to create over 4 crore jobs between 2025 and 2027.

The scheme offers incentives to both first-time employees and employers through EPF-linked payments and DBT transfers.