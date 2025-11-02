Sports

National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Stars Descend In Mumbai

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated Bollywood producer Rohit Shetty, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal with the Fit India Icon titles and certificates, at the inaugural National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025, held at The Trident, Mumbai, on Saturday. The conclave celebrated India’s growing fitness and wellness movement under the Fit India Mission, marking a significant step towards building a Fit and Viksit Bharat.

National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Shetty
Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Shetty, Union Sports Secretary Sh. Hari Ranjan Rao, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Saina Nehwal | Photo Credit: SAI
National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: SAI
National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Cricket World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh and Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: SAI
National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Saina Nehwal
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse and 2012 London Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal | Photo Credit: SAI
National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Rohit Shetty, Mansukh Mandaviya
Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty and Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: SAI
National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Mansukh Mandaviya, Harbhajan Singh
Cricket World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh and Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: SAI
National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty
Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty and Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo Credit: SAI
