National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025: Stars Descend In Mumbai
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, felicitated Bollywood producer Rohit Shetty, World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal with the Fit India Icon titles and certificates, at the inaugural National Fitness & Wellness Conclave 2025, held at The Trident, Mumbai, on Saturday. The conclave celebrated India’s growing fitness and wellness movement under the Fit India Mission, marking a significant step towards building a Fit and Viksit Bharat.
