Elche 2-2 Real Madrid, La Liga: Bellingham Rescues Point For Los Blancos

Jude Bellingham scored an 87th-minute equalizer for Real Madrid which extended its winless streak to three matches with a 2-2 draw at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid needed Bellingham’s goal to salvage the away draw after twice coming from behind. The result moved Madrid one point ahead of Barcelona, which routed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 on Saturday in its return to the renovated Camp Nou Stadium. Madrid was coming off a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league, and a 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League. Xabi Alonso’s team had won 13 of its previous 14 matches to start the season.

La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche's team players react after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe walks after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Raul Asencio
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, centre, challenges for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reacts after Elche's Alvaro Rodrigue scored his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Alvaro Rodriguez
Elche's Alvaro Rodriguez, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, left, celebrates with Gonzalo Garcia after scoring his side's first goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Aleix Febas
Elche's Aleix Febas, centre left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
La Liga 2025-26 Elche vs Real Madrid-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, and Elche's David Affengruber challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Elche and Real Madrid in Elche, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
