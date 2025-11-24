Elche 2-2 Real Madrid, La Liga: Bellingham Rescues Point For Los Blancos
Jude Bellingham scored an 87th-minute equalizer for Real Madrid which extended its winless streak to three matches with a 2-2 draw at Elche in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid needed Bellingham’s goal to salvage the away draw after twice coming from behind. The result moved Madrid one point ahead of Barcelona, which routed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 on Saturday in its return to the renovated Camp Nou Stadium. Madrid was coming off a 0-0 draw at Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league, and a 1-0 loss at Liverpool in the league phase of the Champions League. Xabi Alonso’s team had won 13 of its previous 14 matches to start the season.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE