Sports Highlights, August 3: Lionel Messi Injured In Inter Miami Win; Seth Rollins Shocks WWE Universe With Title Win

Sports Highlights, August 3: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a tumble in a clash with Necaxa defenders Alexis Pena, top, and Cristian Calderon, bottom, during a Leagues Cup match. Photo: AP

West Indies pulled off a narrow two-wicket win over Pakistan in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 in Florida. Seth Rollins took away the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Summerslam, while Casper Ruud bowed out of Canadian Open in the round of 16. Over at Fort Lauderdale, Lionel Messi's injury did not come in the way of Inter Miami's penalty shootout victory over Necaxa in the Leagues Cup, while Alwi Farhan of Indonesia was crowned the men's singles champion at Macau Open badminton. Catch the highlights from across the sporting world on Sunday, August 3, 2025 as they happened.

3 Aug 2025, 07:17:35 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: West Indies vs Pakistan PAK 133/9 (20) Jason Holder picks up four wicket and West Indies have stopped Pakistan at 133/9. A brilliant bowling performance from the West Indies attack. Hasan Nawaz scored 40 off 23 while captain Salman Agha scored 38 off 33 for Pakistan.

3 Aug 2025, 07:38:13 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: India vs England 5th Test Yashasvi Jaiswal enhanced his reputation as an all-conditions opener with a gutsy hundred on a tough pitch before Washington Sundar’s whirlwind fifty allowed India to set a record 374-run target for England on an absorbing day three of the final Test on Saturday. At stumps, England were 50 for one loss in 13.5 overs with Mohammed Siraj castling Zak Crawley with a yorker at the stroke of stumps.

3 Aug 2025, 08:03:41 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Canadian Open Update Casper Ruud was no match for Karen Khachanov in the Canadian Open round of 16 as he suffered a straight-sets defeat. The Russian put in a superb performance as he earned a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday. Ruud, who won the Madrid Open earlier this year, was put under pressure from the start, defending two break points in the opening game.

3 Aug 2025, 08:19:26 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: WWE Summerslam The WWE Summerslam ended on a high with Seth Rollins taking away the World Heavyweight Championship. It was a clash between CM Punk and Gunther in the main event for the title. Punk managed to pin Gunther but then emerged Rollins with his Money In The Bank contract to demand a title match against an exhausted Punk who was soon pinned by Rollins.

3 Aug 2025, 08:38:45 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: WWE Summerslam Results Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) by pinfall

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeat The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) by pinfall

Singles Match: Sami Zayn defeat Karrion Kross by pinfall

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) defeat Jade Cargill by pinfall

Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul defeat Randy Orton & Jelly Roll by pinfall

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk: CM Punk defeat Gunther by pinfall to win the World Heavyweight Championship

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs CM Punk - Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract

AB's Still Got It



Chasing a daunting 196, AB de Villiers battled a hamstring injury to take South Africa over the line in the #WCL2025 final

3 Aug 2025, 09:11:46 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: West Indies vs Pakistan PAK 133/9 (20) WI 135/8 (20) West Indies win by 2 wkts A last-ball thriller and West Indies win the match. Jason Holder finds a four on the last ball of this clash and Caribbeans finally win a game.

3 Aug 2025, 09:34:31 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Messi Injured Luis Suarez had the winning penalty kick, and Inter Miami rallied to beat Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Sunday after losing Lionel Messi to a hamstring injury in the opening minutes.

Tonight's Speedway Classic game between the Braves and Reds has been suspended due to rain and will resume at 1 p.m. ET Sunday, 8/3. Public gates open at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for today's game will be valid Sunday.



Tickets for today's game will be valid Sunday. Please visit https://t.co/pA4Zt3WzjP for updates. pic.twitter.com/zATBnDgvh6 — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2025

3 Aug 2025, 10:25:15 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3 Over in wrestling, selection trials for India’s women’s team for the 2025 Senior World Championships are underway at IG Stadium, New Delhi. The tournament will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from September 13–21.

3 Aug 2025, 11:10:55 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Macau Open Update Alwi Farhan of Indonesia is the men's singles champion of the Macau Open 2025. He defeats Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-15, 21-5 to take home the title.

3 Aug 2025, 11:58:51 am IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Canadian Open Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko upset top-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday night to reach the Canadian Bank Open quarterfinals.

3 Aug 2025, 12:54:37 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: India vs England Weather Forecast India Vs England 5th Test, Day 4 Weather Forecast: Overcast conditions with showers in the afternoon are predicted on Sunday in London. Cloudy skies could aid Shubman Gill and Co, who are favourites to win and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2

3 Aug 2025, 01:57:19 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3 Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched his third straight title after coming back from a long injury lay-off as he won the event at the Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday. The 26-year-old Indian produced a winning leap of 7.94m on his opening attempt to secure the top spot at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze label (category C) meet.

3 Aug 2025, 02:25:46 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, August 3: IND Vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4 Blog Our blog for the fourth (and most likely the last) day of the fifth and final Test between India and England is now live. Shubman Gill and Co need nine wickets (including the injured Chris Woakes), while Ollie Pope's men require 324 more runs to scale a seemingly daunting peak. The Bazball-happy Englishmen have chased such big targets before, most recently in the Leeds opener itself, but conditions are likely to be more challenging this time around.