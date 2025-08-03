Sports Highlights, August 3: Lionel Messi Injured In Inter Miami Win; Seth Rollins Shocks WWE Universe With Title Win

Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Good Morning!
Good morning! A long, action-packed day in the world of sports awaits. Stay tuned with us for live updates throughout.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: West Indies vs Pakistan
PAK 133/9 (20)
Jason Holder picks up four wicket and West Indies have stopped Pakistan at 133/9. A brilliant bowling performance from the West Indies attack. Hasan Nawaz scored 40 off 23 while captain Salman Agha scored 38 off 33 for Pakistan.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: India vs England 5th Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal enhanced his reputation as an all-conditions opener with a gutsy hundred on a tough pitch before Washington Sundar’s whirlwind fifty allowed India to set a record 374-run target for England on an absorbing day three of the final Test on Saturday.
At stumps, England were 50 for one loss in 13.5 overs with Mohammed Siraj castling Zak Crawley with a yorker at the stroke of stumps.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Canadian Open Update
Casper Ruud was no match for Karen Khachanov in the Canadian Open round of 16 as he suffered a straight-sets defeat.
The Russian put in a superb performance as he earned a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday.
Ruud, who won the Madrid Open earlier this year, was put under pressure from the start, defending two break points in the opening game.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: WWE Summerslam
The WWE Summerslam ended on a high with Seth Rollins taking away the World Heavyweight Championship. It was a clash between CM Punk and Gunther in the main event for the title. Punk managed to pin Gunther but then emerged Rollins with his Money In The Bank contract to demand a title match against an exhausted Punk who was soon pinned by Rollins.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: WWE Summerslam Results
Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso defeat Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed (with Paul Heyman) by pinfall
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeat The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) by pinfall
Singles Match: Sami Zayn defeat Karrion Kross by pinfall
WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) defeat Jade Cargill by pinfall
Tag Team Match: Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul defeat Randy Orton & Jelly Roll by pinfall
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. CM Punk: CM Punk defeat Gunther by pinfall to win the World Heavyweight Championship
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs CM Punk - Seth Rollins defeats CM Punk after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: AB's Still Got It
WI 135/8 (20)
West Indies win by 2 wkts
A last-ball thriller and West Indies win the match. Jason Holder finds a four on the last ball of this clash and Caribbeans finally win a game.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Messi Injured
Luis Suarez had the winning penalty kick, and Inter Miami rallied to beat Necaxa in the Leagues Cup on Sunday after losing Lionel Messi to a hamstring injury in the opening minutes.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: MLB Speedway Classic Suspended
Over in wrestling, selection trials for India’s women’s team for the 2025 Senior World Championships are underway at IG Stadium, New Delhi. The tournament will be held in Zagreb, Croatia from September 13–21.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Macau Open Update
Alwi Farhan of Indonesia is the men's singles champion of the Macau Open 2025. He defeats Justin Hoh of Malaysia 21-15, 21-5 to take home the title.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: Canadian Open
Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko upset top-seeded Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday night to reach the Canadian Bank Open quarterfinals.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: India vs England Weather Forecast
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 4 Weather Forecast: Overcast conditions with showers in the afternoon are predicted on Sunday in London. Cloudy skies could aid Shubman Gill and Co, who are favourites to win and square the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2
Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched his third straight title after coming back from a long injury lay-off as he won the event at the Qosanov Memorial Athletics Meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.
The 26-year-old Indian produced a winning leap of 7.94m on his opening attempt to secure the top spot at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze label (category C) meet.
Sports LIVE Today, August 3: IND Vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4 Blog
Our blog for the fourth (and most likely the last) day of the fifth and final Test between India and England is now live. Shubman Gill and Co need nine wickets (including the injured Chris Woakes), while Ollie Pope's men require 324 more runs to scale a seemingly daunting peak. The Bazball-happy Englishmen have chased such big targets before, most recently in the Leeds opener itself, but conditions are likely to be more challenging this time around.
