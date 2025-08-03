Namdhari FC 4-2 Indian Air Force FT Highlights, Durand Cup: 10-Man NAM Notch Up Second Straight Victory

Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Highlights, Durand Cup: The Punjab-based side celebrates its win in Kolkata. Photo: X/Durand Cup

Namdhari FC offset Indian Air Force's opening goal to pump in four and win the Group A fixture 4-2, despite going down to 10 men in the second half. The comfortable victory at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday (August 3, 2025) was Namdhari's second. It set them up nicely ahead of the face-off with the mighty East Bengal. As for Air Force, they were effectively knocked out of contention and will close their campaign with a game against East Bengal. Catch the highlights from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Aug 2025, 02:47:13 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Hello All! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Sunday. Group A action continues in Durand Cup with Namdhari FC facing Indian Air Force. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the Indian football game.

3 Aug 2025, 03:19:54 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match will kick off at 4pm IST. The Durand Cup 2025, Group A match between Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force FT will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

3 Aug 2025, 03:51:01 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Group A Standings Home team East Bengal FC are on top of group A with a 5-0 win over South United. Namdhari FC are second with a 2-0 victory over the same opponents, while South United themselves have wrapped up their campaign with one draw and two losses.

3 Aug 2025, 04:06:20 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off! We are underway in Kolkata. Namdharis attacking from left to right and Indian Air Force from right to left in the first half. Indian Air Force create a promising move in the early exchanges, but nothing comes off it. Remember that they need a win today to keep their advancement hopes bright.

3 Aug 2025, 04:12:17 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 0-1 IAFFT Samuel Vanlalpeka puts Indian Air Force ahead in the seventh minute! The 20-year-old from Mizoram gets hold of the ball in the box and takes a sizzling shot from his right foot to convert what looked like a half chance.

3 Aug 2025, 04:26:03 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 0-1 IAFFT Namdhari have tried to find the equaliser via some incisive moves and long rangers, but haven't succeeded so far. They come close again in the 24th minute but Indian Air Force goalie Shibin comes in the way, though he gets injured in the process and is flat on the ground currently.

3 Aug 2025, 04:43:35 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 1-1 IAFFT Namdhari strike back in the 39th minute! Cledson 'Degol' DaSilva steps up to take a penalty and coolly slots it in the bottom left corner. We are back on level terms with half-time approaching.

3 Aug 2025, 04:50:42 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update How the momentum has swung. Namdhari are now 2-1 ahead thanks to a defensive error from Indian Air Force. A defender tries to clear Aman's shot but completely mishits it, and the deflection flies towards his own goal, where Shibin tries to keep it out but fails. The ball slowly trickles in and the Punjab-based club go into the break with a one-goal lead.

3 Aug 2025, 05:09:31 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 2-1 IAFFT The second half begins. Namdhari now attacking from right to left and Indian Air Force going from left to right. The Delhi-based outfit are fervently seeking a way back in this contest, which they must win to strengthen their chance of advancement from Group A.

3 Aug 2025, 05:21:27 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 2-1 IAFFT The game has gotten far more physical and Namdhari are itching to score a third. They have eked out a number of setpieces and come close a bunch of times, but the Indian Air Force are somehow holding on.

3 Aug 2025, 05:25:22 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 3-1 IAFFT And Namdhari finally break through in the second half. After several near-misses, they find the back of the Indian Air Force net in the 60th minute via Dharampreet. The scoreline is now 3-1, and the task becomes that much more onerous for Air Force.

3 Aug 2025, 05:41:20 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 4-1 IAFFT That was an utterly eventful couple of minutes. Namdhari are down to 10 men after a second yellow card to their defender Manbir, but Lotjem surges ahead to pile in a fourth goal for them in the 74th minute. Game over despite the one-man advantage, surely?

3 Aug 2025, 05:45:10 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 4-2 IAFFT Indian Air Force swiftly bring the deficit down to two goals. It is Sankit who lobs it past the Namdhari goalie to make it 4-2. Around 10 minutes still left in the game, and another goal from the Delhi club would make Namdhari really nervous.

3 Aug 2025, 05:56:04 pm IST Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force FT Live Score, Durand Cup: NAM 4-2 IAFFT Regulation time has ended and six minutes been added as stoppage. Namdhari now on the verge of winning and effectively knocking out Indian Air Force.