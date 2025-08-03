Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group A Match

Namdhari FC face Indian Air Force in a crucial Durand Cup 2025, Group A match at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Sunday (August 3). Here's all you need to know about the Namdhari vs Indian Air Force football match.
The Namdharis registered a comfortable 2-0 win over South United FC in their campaign opener, and a win today will prep up the I-League outfit pretty well for their final group games against 16-time champions, East Bengal, next week.
Indian Air Force, meanwhile, are in a must-win situation after their high-scoring 3-3 draw with South United. Runners-up in the 1955 edition of the Durand Cup, the Delhi-based departmental side will face East Bengal in their final group match on August 10, 2025. And they will be underdogs against the Kolkata giants.
South United FC have completed their Durand Cup 2025 campaign with one draw and two defeats.
Durand Cup 2025 Format
The 24 teams competing in the 134th edition of Asia's oldest football competition have been divided into six groups of four sides each. After the group stage, featuring single round-robin matches, the six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the quarter-finals.
The quarter-finals, to be played in Kokrajhar (Assam), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), and Kolkata (West Bengal), are scheduled for August 16 and 17. Kolkata will also host the second semi-final (August 20) and the final on August 23. The first semi-final in Shillong is scheduled for August 19.
Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force match of the Durand Cup 2025 will be played at Vivekanand Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on August 3, 2025 (Sunday). The scheduled kick-off time is 4 pm IST.
Where to live-stream Namdhari FC Vs Indian Air Force, Durand Cup 2025, Group A match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group A match between Namdhari FC and Indian Air Force will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.