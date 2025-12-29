Comoros Vs Mali Live Streaming, AFCON 2025-26: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head Details

Comoros and Mali lock horns in their final Group stage match
Mali have never lost against Comoros
Get the preview and live streaming details
The final day of Group A at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will see Comoros taking on Mali at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. With qualification for the Round of 16 on the line, both sides enter the match amid high pressure and tension.
Mali are in a strong position with 2 points from two draws, including an impressive 1-1 stalemate against hosts Morocco.
A victory will guarantee progression for the Eagles, while a draw will only be enough if Morocco beat Zambia in the subsequent Group A fixture in Rabat.
Comoros, who currently at the bottom of the group with 1 point, kept their hopes alive with a gritty goalless draw against Zambia.
However, their struggles in front of goal has been an issue as they are yet to score in this tournament. The Coelacanths must find the back of the net in order to remain relevant in the race for the last 16.
Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko has been the standout performer for them, scoring in both of the opening fixtures.
He will be the main threat against a Comoros defense led by goalkeeper Yannick Pandor, who was outstanding in their recent clean sheet.
Comoros Vs Mali, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 2
Mali wins: 2
Comoros wins: 0
Comoros Vs Mali, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When And Where Will Comoros Vs Mali Group A Match Be Played?
The Africa Cup of Nations match Group A match between Comoros and Mali will be played at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30AM (IST) on December 30.
Where To Watch Comoros Vs Mali?
The Comoros Vs Mali, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on the Fancode app and website.