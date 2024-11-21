The Chennai Super Kings acquired Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crores in the IPL 2023 auction. Stokes is regarded as one of the leading all-rounders in the world; however, he was unable to make a significant impact in his two matches before sustaining a knee injury that forced him to leave the tournament. Throughout his IPL career, Stokes has yet to deliver a standout performance. He has not put his name for the IPL 2025 mega auction and hence, he will not be eligible to participate in the next IPL as well.