IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development

Mumbai Indians had bought Archer at the 2022 mega auction for INR 8 crore. But the star pacer, plagued by recurrent injuries, played only four matches in the 2023 season

England bowler Jofra Archer. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
England fast bowler Jofra Archer has made a U-turn and made himself available for the Indian Premier 2025 mega auction, to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (More Cricket News)

Archer had earlier decided to skip the auction to prepare for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. Reports have also claimed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) denied the No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to the 29-year-old.

Missing the IPL 2025 mega auction, as per new IPL regulations, would have also kept him out of next year's auction. Now, according to The Cricketer, the ECB has agreed to give Archer the requisite NOC to enter the auction.

"Not originally entered as one of the 37 England-qualified players for the two-day auction, the fast bowler will be available for purchase by the 10 franchises," it reported.

Indian Premier League Auction. - IPL
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were on the initial longlist for the auction but then weren’t on the shortlist and it turns out by the sounds of it that the ECB have denied them NOCs,” cricket broadcaster Matt Kabir Floyd said on the 'It’s Not Just Cricket', "I am hearing there are some negotiations going on right now between the BCCI, the ECB and the agents."

If the reports are true, Archer's name will be added to the shortlisted list. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last Friday revealed the list, featuring names of 574 cricketers.

List of English cricketer already shortlisted for the IPL mega auction:

INR 2 Crore Base Price: Jos Buttler, James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Ben Duckett.

INR 1.5 Crore Base Price: Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Dan Worrall, Sam Billings, and John Turner.

INR 1.25 Crore Base Price: Jacob Bethell, James Anderson, and Jordan Cox.

INR 1 Crore Base Price: David Payne, Brydon Carse, and Dan Lawrence.

INR 75 Lakh Base Price: Ollie Pope, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Luke Wood, Olly Stone, and Dan Mousley.

INR 50 Lakh Base Price: Benny Howell, Michael Pepper, Leus du Plooy, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

