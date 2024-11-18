IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool

The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had a phenomenal debut season in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians in 2023. He was then transferred to Royal Challengers Bangaluru for the 2024 season, where he impressed with both bat and ball. Green scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.25 and took ten wickets in 13 matches. However, RCB fans were left shocked when he was not retained by the team for the 2025 season. The surprise grew even bigger when Green's name was missing from the IPL 2025 auction list altogether!