IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Big Names Missing From The Player Pool

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is set to unfold on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 574 cricketers ready to go under the hammer in the unpredictable event. But even before the bidding begins, the list has already shocked fans, as several big names have been notably left off. (Event Guide | More Cricket News)
The pool will feature 366 Indian players and 208 overseas players, including 3 from associate nations. Among the 574 names, 318 are uncapped Indian players and 12 uncapped overseas players.
In the event, 204 slots will be up for grabs, including 70 for overseas players. INR 2 Crore is the highest reserve price, with 81 players opting for the top bracket. Despite this, several big names will be missing from the auction,
10 Big Names Missing From IPL 2025 Auction
1. Cameron Green
The Australian all-rounder Cameron Green had a phenomenal debut season in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians in 2023. He was then transferred to Royal Challengers Bangaluru for the 2024 season, where he impressed with both bat and ball. Green scored 255 runs at a strike rate of 143.25 and took ten wickets in 13 matches. However, RCB fans were left shocked when he was not retained by the team for the 2025 season. The surprise grew even bigger when Green's name was missing from the IPL 2025 auction list altogether!
2. Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes, the England's Test captain, is not a part of the 2025 IPL auction. The last match he played was in 2023 for the Chennai Super Kings making only two appearances in the season and scoring 15 runs. Stokes has not featured in England's T20I squad since the 2022 T20 World Cup final. Over his IPL career, he played 45 matches, scoring 935 runs in 44 innings, with a highest score of 107, including two centuries and two half-centuries.
3. Jofra Archer
England's premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer, has struggled with injuries in recent years. During the IPL 2023 season, he played five matches for Mumbai Indians, managing only two wickets. Over his IPL career spanning 40 matches, Archer has claimed 48 wickets and scored 199 runs, with a highest score of 27. Initially, purchased by Rajasthan Royals for £800,000, he was retained by them for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. However, in the 2022 mega auction, Mumbai Indians acquired Archer for Rs 8 crore.
4. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2024. The Southpaw captained the Punjab Kings (PBKS) since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. However, last year he could only play his role in five matches before being ruled out with a shoulder injury. He is one of the prominent figures in the league holding the record for two consecutive hundreds. Dhawan also holds the record for smashing most fours in the IPL (768 runs).
5. Jason Roy
The English One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) cricketer played his last IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders in May 2023, scoring 45 runs off 28 balls against Lucknow at the Eden Gardens. It came as a shock to fans when he withdrew from the 2024 season due to personal reasons. Even more surprising is his absence from the 2025 IPL auction list, especially since he recently played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, scoring 195 runs in eight games.
6. Joe Root
England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, Joe Root, made a brief appearance in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2023, but had limited impact, scoring just 10 runs in a single innings. Given his stellar performances across formats throughout the year, fans were left surprised when Root did not enter his name for the 2025 IPL auction, yet again.
7. Matthew Wade
Matthew Wade, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter, has played only 15 matches in his IPL career, scoring 183 runs at an average of 13.07, with his highest score being 35 runs. Wade, playing for Gujarat Titans was acquired by the franchise for Rs 2.40 Cr in the 2024 IPL auction.
8. Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra is one of the top wicket-takers in the Indian Premier League having represented several franchises, earning a hat-trick with three different teams: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008, Deccan Chargers in 2011, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. His IPL match was for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals on April 20, 2024, where he bowled 4 overs, conceding 20 runs and taking 1 wicket.
9. Wriddhiman SahaIndia
Wriddhiman Saha, the veteran wicketkeeper-batter, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, including the IPL, after the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. In his IPL career, he played for multiple teams and smashed 296 fours and 87 sixes. Saha played his last match for Gujarat Titans in May 2024 against Bangaluru. He was a key player in Gujarat’s 2022 title win and also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders during his IPL career.
10. Saurabh Netravalkar
USA left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, who garnered attention during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with impressive performances, including a standout win over Pakistan, has been a key figure for his team. In his T20 career, Netravalkar has played 23 matches, claiming 30 wickets at an average of 18.23 and a best figure of 5 for 12. He also holds the 20th spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings. Despite his stellar performances, it was a surprise to many when Netravalkar's name was missing from the IPL auction list
The two-day IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network tv channels. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.