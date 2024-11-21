The Mega Auction for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few days away, and all 10 franchises are working hard to assemble their best possible squads. The auction is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. (More Cricket News)
In last year's IPL auction, Australian players Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc made headlines, with Starc becoming the highest-priced player in IPL history. While Cummins has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc is expected to raise the stakes once again this time.
As the IPL Mega Auction approaches, here is a list of the most expensive buys in IPL history:
1. Mitchell Starc - INR 24.75 Cr (KKR)
Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history when Kolkata Knight Riders secured him for an astonishing INR 24.75 crores. The Australian pacer struggled to meet the expectations and took 17 wickets in 14 matches. Despite this, he showcased his talent in the season finale against Sunrisers Hyderabad, finishing with impressive figures of 2/14 in 3 overs. He was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2024 final.
2. Pat Cummins - INR 20.50 Cr (SRH)
In the 2024 IPL auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad spent INR 20.50 crores to acquire Australia captain Pat Cummins. He claimed 18 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 9.28 and contributed significantly to the team with his leadership skills. He has been retained by the franchise at the same price.
3. Sam Curran - INR 18.50 Cr (PBKS)
During the 2023 IPL auction, England all-rounder Sam Curran was purchased by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crores, making him the season's most expensive player. Curran played 14 matches, scored 276 runs, and took 10 wickets, demonstrating his value with both bat and ball.
4. Cameron Green - INR 17.50 Cr (MI)
Mumbai Indians made a savvy move in the 2023 IPL auction by securing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crores. Green had a successful season, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22 and taking six wickets at an economy rate of 9.50.
5. Ben Stokes - INR 16.25 Cr (CSK)
In the 2023 season, Chennai Super Kings acquired Ben Stokes for INR 16.25 crores. As one of the most impactful all-rounders in the world, Stokes added significant value to CSK. Unfortunately, he withdrew from the tournament after just two matches due to a knee injury.
6. Chris Morris - INR 16.25 Cr (RR)
In the 2021 IPL auction, Chris Morris topped the bidding charts when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for INR 16.25 crores. Known for his pace bowling and explosive hitting, the South African all-rounder claimed 15 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 9.17. However, he struggled with the bat, scoring just 67 runs in seven innings.
7. Yuvraj Singh - INR 16 Cr (DC)
During the 2015 IPL auction, a record-breaking deal saw Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) secure the legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for INR 16 crores. Yuvraj scored 248 runs in 14 matches, although the team's campaign that season did not meet expectations.
8. Nicholas Pooran - INR 16 Cr (LSG)
West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 16 crores in the 2023 auction. Known for his explosive hitting, Pooran played a crucial role in LSG's middle order, scoring 358 runs with an impressive strike rate of 172.95.
9. Pat Cummins - INR 15.50 Cr (KKR)
Pat Cummins appears on this list for a second time. In the 2020 IPL auction, Kolkata Knight Riders bought the Australian pacer for INR 15.50 crores. Cummins delivered consistent performances throughout the season, taking 12 wickets in 14 matches and scoring 146 runs.
10. Ishan Kishan - INR 15.25 Cr (MI)
In the 2022 IPL auction, Mumbai Indians secured Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 crores. Known for his aggressive top-order batting, Kishan played a key role for MI, scoring 418 runs in 14 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained their wicketkeeper-batter, Heinrich Klaasen, for an impressive INR 23 crores ahead of the mega auctions. He is currently the highest-paid player for this season, with Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran following closely behind at INR 21 crores each.