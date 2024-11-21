Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in IPL history when Kolkata Knight Riders secured him for an astonishing INR 24.75 crores. The Australian pacer struggled to meet the expectations and took 17 wickets in 14 matches. Despite this, he showcased his talent in the season finale against Sunrisers Hyderabad, finishing with impressive figures of 2/14 in 3 overs. He was the Player of the Match in the IPL 2024 final.