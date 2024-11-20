Border-Gavaskar Trophy: List Of Wins For Australia Against Team India In BGT

India and Australia will renew their rivalry in a five-match Test series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting with the first Test in Perth on Friday, November 22. (Streaming | Cricket News)
Fans from across the globe will be expected to follow the series that include top stars such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith among others. Skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test after becoming a father.
India and Australia have contested with each other in 1947/48 series. Since then, the two nations have met in 107 Tests, with Australia winning 45 of those to India's 32. 29 were drawn and one test ended in a tie.
Speaking on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it kick-started in 1996 with a one-off Test in Delhi, as India defeated Australia thanks to Nayan Mongia's century and Anil Kumble's nine-wicket haul.
Check out the list of wins for Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
|List of all Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) winners: AUS
|Year
|Host Country
|Winner
|Score
|1999-2000
|Australia
|Australia
|Mar-00
|2004
|India
|Australia
|1-Feb
|2007-08
|Australia
|Australia
|1-Feb
|2011-12
|Australia
|Australia
|Apr-00
|2014-15
|Australia
|Australia
|Feb-00
|2024-25
|Australia
|TBA
|TBA
Australia's squad
For first Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India's squad
For the series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar