The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is nearing and both India and Australia are ready to go up against each other in a tough five-match Test series. (More Cricket News)
After having never won a Test series in their cricketing history, India have beaten Australia in Australia in back-to-back Test series. The first win came in the 2018-19 tour and then the next visit Down Under too was a succesful one for the Men In Blue with another triumph. India won both series 2-1.
In fact, Australia's last Test series win against India came in 2014-15 at home. Since then the Aussies have lost four Test series against India including two at home. Led by Pat Cummins, the Australians will be eager to turn things around. They will be even more confident to do so after India's historic 3-0 clean sweep by New Zealand in India.
For India, things are not looking very good. The seniors, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are not in good touch. Their reserve batters, KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, too had a poor time in the 'A' series. Among pacers Mohammed Siraj is looking off-colour while except Jasprit Bumrah, other names are inexperienced.
Australia would think it is their best chance to finally beat India in a Test series for the first time in a decade. Australia too are unsure about their batting line-up with Steve Smith not in top form and a young Nathan McSweeney being called up to open the innings.
The series is also important for both sides from the point of view of the World Test Championship. Australia and India are currently the top two sides in the table and the winner of the series will definitely boost their credentials to play another final.
A blockbuster series awaits and check out everything about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 here.
India Vs Australia Test Series Full Schedule, Venue, Timings
|Date
|Test Match
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|22-26 Nov '24
|1st Test
|Perth
|7:50 AM
|6-10 Dec '24
|2nd Test (D/N)
|Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|14-18 Dec '24
|3rd Test
|Brisbane
|5:50 AM
|26-30 Dec '24
|4th Test
|Melbourne
|5:00 AM
|3-7 Jan '25
|5th Test
|Sydney
|5:00 AM
India Vs Australia Test Series Squads
Australia squad (only for 1st Test):Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.
Travelling reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.
India Vs Australia Test Series Live Streaming, Telecast Details
India vs Australia Test series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar application and website. India vs Australia Test series will be telecast live on Star Sports Network TV channels.