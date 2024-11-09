India's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel put on a impressive performance with the bat in the 2nd Unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A at Melbourne as he contributed with the bat in the middle-order. (More Cricket News)
Jurel has built a strong case for himself to start in the middle-order for the senior team for the 1st IND vs AUS Test in Perth starting November 22. Jurel notched up two fifties with other notable batters failing around him including KL Rahul.
The 23-year-old scored 80 runs off 186 balls in the first innings when India A were 11/4 inside the first three overs of the game, and then hit a crucial 68 off 122 deliveries when his side were reeling at 44/4 in the second innings.
In both the innings, Jurel soaked up pressure and showed composure that included solid batting technique as he bailed his team out of trouble. His performance with the bat might have come at the ideal time for the Indian cricket team, who come in the BGT series on the back of a 0-3 series whitewash at home to New Zealand.
Jurel, alongside Rahul, was flown Down Under to take part in the India A vs Australia A Test.