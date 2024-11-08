India Vs South Africa: Sanju Samson Becomes First Indian To Score Back-to-back T20I Centuries

Samson's 47-ball hundred also became the fastest ton by an Indian in South Africa as the wicket-keeper left his captain Suryakumar Yadav's record of 55 balls way behind. The Kerala born hit seven fours and 10 sixes in his innings, equalling the record of Rohit Sharma for Indian with most maximums in a T20I innings. Samson's 10 sixes are also the most number of maximums by a player in a T20I between India & South Africa surpassing eight each by Rilee Rossouw and Suryakumar Yadav.